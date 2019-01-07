Kim Kardashian Deletes Post After She’s Reminded That Stefano Gabbana Called Her Family ‘Cheap’

Fans reminded the reality TV star what the brand said about her family last year.

One of the major perks of being an influencer are the amazing gifts sent from brands hoping to score a shout-out — a shout-out that will, in turn, bring them more business.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is a frequent recipient of some amazing goodies from top designers, as are the rest of her sisters, and they are all very good about giving their fans on social media a glimpse at their latest packages. This act simultaneously gives the gift-givers some good publicity.

However, as noted by the Daily Mail, one of Kim Kardashian’s recent posts which showed some love to the designer brand Dolce And Gabbana was swiftly deleted by the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. This deletion likely came as a result of fans reminding her about the nasty criticism which Stefano Gabbana publicly gave the family last year.

Over the weekend, Kim shared a post to her Instagram Story — revealing that she came home to a set of “amazing, huge” gold boxes sent from the luxury brand. She panned over three black, sequined tuxedo jackets she had received, and tagged the designer’s own Instagram account in the clip to credit them for the gift.

The post, however, was promptly deleted by Kim — seemingly because another Instagram user pointed out that one half of the iconic brand had shared some choice words with the Kardashian clan last year.

In May of last year, celebrity stylist Khalil Zein shared a photo to his own Instagram account. The picture featured Kim sitting with her sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as well as her mother, Kris Jenner. The post caught the eye of Stefano Gabbana, who commented that the photographed group were “the most cheap people in the world.”

Zein’s photo — along with Gabbana’s scathing comment — resurfaced when Instagram user Diet Prada shared a screenshot of it on Sunday. The screenshot was posted along with Kim’s video of her new D&G merch, and the user tagged the beauty mogul in the post, in hopes of reminding her of the incident.

It appears that Diet Prada did in fact jog Kim Kardashian’s memory, as Kim got rid of the post within just one hour of Diet Prada’s post having gone live.

“Lol, Kim deleted the story. #pleasesaysorrytodolce for cutting the free press short by 23 hours lol,” Diet Prada wrote, after the video clip disappeared.

Despite its short life, other fans were quick to criticize Kim for partnering with a designer that is considered by many to be controversial.

“I’m mad disappointed. She has one of the biggest voices on this platform and she uses it to show love to the most problematic brand,” one user commented on Diet Prada’s post.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the brand had to cancel a fashion show in China — shortly before Thanksgiving in November of 2018 — when the designers were accused of racism. Several controversial videos, and comments, related to the brand went viral on social media in advance of the planned event.