Instagram Star Anastasiya Kvitko Puts Her Booty On Display In Barely-There Thong Bikini On Instagram

Anastasiya Kvitko, an Instagram star who has been dubbed the “Russian Kim Kardashian” by the Sun and many other media outlets, has attracted an impressive following. She frequently shares eye-popping images of herself, particularly of her voluptuous derriere. Over the weekend, the 24-year-old Russian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a snap of herself in a thong bikini as she reclined in the sun.

In the photo in question, Kvitko is featured lying on her stomach in a poolside lounge chair. She is seen rocking barely-there turquoise bikini bottoms that put her booty on full display, which she paired with a triangle top that shows off a lot of cleavage. The brunette bombshell paired her poolside look with stylish gold and brown sunglasses to protect her eyes from the glaring sun.

The Instagram model is propped up on her elbows in order to support her torso, and has her legs crossed. The camera is positioned in front of her, placed slightly above her in such a way which puts her internet-famous backside at the center of the photo. The model is soaking up the sun on a balcony, though the photo does not specify the location from which the snap was taken.

In the caption, Kvitko simply stated that she was tanning — a statement which was accompanied by a sun emoji. In the second photo of the series, the model is rocking the same bikini in the same location — except this time around, her face is buried into her arms, which draws even more attention to her posterior.

The snaps, which she shared with her whopping 9.3 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 308,000 likes and more than 4,600 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to leave messages in a host of languages — including English, Spanish, Portuguese, and her native Russian.

“You look like shining diamonds,” one user wrote in English, while another added, “Thattt boottyyy.”

As Maxim has pointed out, Kvitko doesn’t care for the comparisons between her and Kim Kardashian, having previously contended that her derriere is superior to that of the American makeup mogul.

“I like Kim Kardashian but I don’t quite like being compared to her — she is far behind me,” she is quoted as saying in the Maxim report. “My bottom is the most beautiful one, and I have not done any plastic surgeries on my face. And she — everyone knows what she did to her bottom.”