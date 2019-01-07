Kenya Moore Busts Out Of Sculpting Corset As She Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body On Instagram

Kenya Moore has been working hard to lose her baby weight, and it is definitely showing. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to her Instagram on Monday to share a clip of herself wearing a sculpting corset as she hits the gym to show the progress she has made since giving birth to her daughter Brooklyn two months ago.

In the clip she shared on the popular social media platform, the 47-year-old new mom is featured wearing a sculpting belt by JSCULPT over a plunging sports bra, which she uses during her workout routine, Moore said.

“I’m back in the my gym with my @jsculptfitness belt to help me lose these extra baby weight and get my tummy and waist back!” the reality TV star captioned the clip.

In the video, Moore is seen putting on the belt before going up a flight of stairs and going into what appears to be a home gym where she engages in a series of strengthening exercises for her thighs and upper body. Throughout the footage, Moore flaunts her post-baby body in a series of poses.

“The belt is full coverage and covers my entire mid section unlike a waist trainer. It’s sexy and easy to move in,” she continued in the caption.

She then invites her followers to join on her on her weight loss journey, before adding that Instagram users can use her special code to get a discount when purchasing the sculpting belt. The clip, which she shared with her 1.4 million followers, was viewed more than 42,300 times in under an hour, garnering more than 5,600 likes and more than 200 comments at the time of this writing.

User of the social media platform took to the comments section to thank her for inspiring them to get back on track, as well as to share a host of emoji depicting fire and hearts, among other things.

“You really inspired me with this video!! After baby Lowe was born I just got lazy and careless with myself but some thing kicked in and I’ve been pushing but I need to push harder,” one user wrote.

Moore, who gave birth to Brooklyn on Nov. 4, opened up about the obstacles she faced during her pregnancy in an interview with People. Among some of the issues were the initial thought it was a false pregnancy and, later, an ectopic pregnancy.

“There were so many scares along the way,” Moore told People.“We held our breath every time we went to the doctor.”