Lisa Vanderpump’s Fans Want Answers About Her ‘RHOBH’ Feud As She Heads To ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Lisa Vanderpump is set to chat with Andy Cohen tonight.

Lisa Vanderpump’s fans are dying to know what is happening between her and the rest of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

After months of rumors regarding her cast feud, Vanderpump confirmed she would be appearing on the January 7 episode of Watch What Happens Live and right away, fans began to speculate about whether or not her issues with her co-stars would be addressed.

“She my favorite of them all. So excited to hear about all that’s going on with LVP. Hate that the Housewives always gang up on her. She’s the only one with Class,” one person wrote in the comments section of a re-tweet from Vanderpump on January 6.

Another fan wanted to know who Kyle Richards was talking about when she accused someone of being “hellbent” on pushing the drama surrounding Dorit Kemsley and the dog she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs. The same fan asked if Lisa had really blocked Kyle after Kyle attempted to mend their friendship.

As followers of Vanderpump continued to weigh in on her upcoming appearance and what may be discussed, one person suspected one of Vanderpump’s co-stars would call into the show to talk to Vanderpump about the drama between them.

“I have a strong feeling one of the mean girls ([Lisa Rinna] and [Erika Girardi]) are going to call in to give her a hard time. Or maybe even have one of their people do it for them,” the woman said.

Although Lisa Vanderpump has remained fairly silent in regard to her drama with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, she did deny that her longtime friend, Dorit Kemsley, did anything wrong when it came to the animal she adopted ending up at an animal shelter

“[Dorit] did not give [the dog] to a shelter,” Vanderpump explained to TMZ. “I’m going to set the record straight with that. That’s not true at all. She gave it to somebody who really wanted the dog who assured her it was going to a loving home and that’s what Dorit thought. She would not drop the dog off at a shelter.”

“She believed the woman who she knew,” she continued. “It was unfortunate and we have stringent rules in place and we have microchips because ultimately, all the dogs that we adopt out belong to the Vanderpump Dogs rescue center. So, we were alerted and the situation was resolved very quickly.”

Lisa Vanderpump and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV on February 12 at 9 p.m. for the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.