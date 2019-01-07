Dick Cheney’s Daughter Liz Rips Christian Bale’s Satan-Inspired Golden Globes Speech

The 'Vice' star thanked the devil for inspiring his role, but Cheney's daughter burned him with a fiery response.

Christian Bale’s Golden Globes speech did not go over well with Liz Cheney, the oldest daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney. After Bale won the 2019 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film for his portrayal of Cheney in the film Vice, he included Satan in his acceptance speech.

In his lengthy Golden Globes speech, Christian Bale thanked Satan for serving as his inspiration to play Dick Cheney in Adam McKay’s controversial biopic, saying, “Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role.” Bale also said that Cheney was “absolutely charisma-free and reviled by everybody,” Rolling Stone reports. Bale added that from this point on he’ll be “cornering the market” on playing “charisma-free a**holes.”

“What do you think, [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell next?” Bale said.

As previously shared by the Inquisitr, Bale’s shout-out to the devil did not go unnoticed by the Church of Satan. The Church of Satan praised the star for his choice of words, and congratulated him on his win — saying that his Golden Globe victory was a good reflection of the church’s ideals of “pride, liberty, and individualism.”

But Dick Cheney’s daughter was not impressed. Shortly after the Vice star’s controversial Golden Globes speech, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming fired back by posting a link to a 2008 U.K. article about Christian Bale’s arrest at the time. Bale was arrested for allegedly assaulting his mother, and sister, at a London Hotel.

“Satan probably inspired him to do this, too,” Liz Cheney captioned the post, which you can see below.

Satan probably inspired him to do this, too. Christian Bale arrested for 'assault on mother and sister'| The Independent. https://t.co/kesnNno9Zv — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) January 7, 2019

TMZ notes that, in all fairness to Bale, British prosecutors declined to file charges against him, citing “insufficient evidence.” The actor staunchly denied the allegations that he “lashed out” at his female family members a decade ago.

Christian Bale has not publicly commented on Liz Cheney’s burn against him, and Dick Cheney has remained silent regarding Bale’s unflattering Golden Globes speech.

Liz Cheney has plenty of reason not to like Christian Bale, or the movie Vice. The congresswoman was portrayed unfavorably in the biopic — in reference to her loyalty to her own family. In the film, Liz Cheney, portrayed by Lily Rabe, is shown asking her father’s approval to say she does not believe in same-sex marriage during for her bid for Senate. This comes despite the fact that her sister, Mary, is an openly gay woman. The film also portrayed the divide between the two sisters after Liz Cheney’s campaign.

You can see Christian Bale’s Golden Globes speech, one which includes his Satan reference, below.