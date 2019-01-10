Tia Mowry Advocates ‘More Me Time’ For Moms, Says Partnering With McCormick Like ‘Meeting Beyonce’

She also described slow cookers and garlic powder as her best friends.

Tia Mowry seems to do it all. Whether she’s an actress, wife, mother, singer, sister, daughter, friend, author, or chef, Mowry maintains a hectic schedule while managing to make it look effortless. It is obvious that it takes careful balance and great self-care to continue coming out on top year after year, and the former The Game star has figured out a fabulous recipe for winning at life.

In addition to her new Netflix series Family Reunion, Mowry also hosts her own YouTube and Facebook show, called Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix, which is a great mix of quick and nutritious recipes, life tips, and insight into the actress’ busy life. The former Sister Sister actress also recently partnered with McCormick spices, her preferred spice to add intense flavor to her favorite recipes while saving time. On top of all that, Mowry is the mother of two amazing children — son Cree, 7, and daughter Cairo, 11 months, whom she shares with actor husband, Cory Hardrict.

I spoke with the actress last week before the news that she and her sister Tamara Mowry lost their grandmother, Clo, after a battle with cancer. On social media, Tia wrote a touching tribute to her beloved grandma. “You went on to see the Lord this morning and I’m so happy I got to see you. I thank God. I love you, grandma, I love you. My heart is broken.”

Our deepest condolences from the Inquisitr to Tia and her sister Tamara as well as the rest of their family in this time of grieving.

Rachel Dillin: I saw your wrap up of 2018 on the Quick Fix, and I wondered in addition to maybe traveling to Japan, did you have any other goals or things you plan to learn in 2019?

Tia Mowry: Yes. I am a nurturer, so I am always just giving, giving, giving, and you know at times I’ll focus on myself, but I definitely want to do that more in 2019. I think it’s something that a lot of women and moms shouldn’t feel guilty about. It’s okay to be selfish for a minute or an hour. Just give yourself more me time.

I truly believe that how can the goose lay the egg if the goose doesn’t take care of themselves? So, I want to be the best at anything right? I want to be the best mom. I want to be the best sister. I want to be the best best friend. I want to be the best wife. In order for me to do that, I have to make time for myself to reset, and I definitely want to do more of that.

I was actually talking about how in 2014 I was working, and my husband was away, Cory Hardrict who’s an actor, was away for about five to six months. Shooting a movie in Budapest and he was in Detroit and all over the place. It was just me and my son Cree. When he got home I was like ‘Peace out.’ You know what I mean? I’m going to Santa Barbara by myself. I’m going to take yoga classes and have breakfast by myself.” And I haven’t done that since 2014! I think it’s time, Cory, if you see this or hear this, I’m about to bounce and take some time for me.

RD: How do you do that in just a typical day? I understand on a big trip, but how are you able to do that during a regular day or week?

TM: I think it’s just all about really making time for yourself. Like we make appointments for our hair. We make appointments for our nails. We make appointments for these things, and how about you make an appointment for you. Instead of saying “nails done,” write “me.” Whatever that entails, whether that’s a bath with bubbles and you listening to your favorite artist, mine’s Beyonce. Or, taking a yoga class or just meditating. I think it’s really important that we work on ourselves and not feel guilty about it.

RD: That is definitely what I’ve learned. We’re the same age, and I’m at that point too. We’re the same age. I grew up with you.

TM: Okay, cool. Right? Thank you.

RD: Moving on into your cooking, what is your top tip for busy and working moms who would still like to cook for their families after they have taken time for themselves?

TM: A lot of people always ask me ‘How do you do it? How do you get food on the table?’ I think the main thing I do is, I do a lot of prep work. In particular, I have an incredible turkey meatball recipe with a roasted marinara sauce. You can prep the roasted marinara sauce on the weekend. Then on that Monday, all you have to do is make the turkey meatballs, so that literally cuts your time in half. N

ot only that, I always like to go to dried herbs. For instance, we have some garlic powder here, some parsley, some chili peppers. It’s quick and it’s easy, and it’s something that’s already in the pantry you can just add it to your dishes to just boost your dish with flavor. You don’t have to do too much prep work, so that’s one good tip.

Another one, slow cookers are my best friend, and it can be your best friend too. It can be anyone’s best friend! Even with the roasted marinara sauce, you don’t have to roast it. You could just basically put everything in a slow cooker. I have this amazing beef and lentil stew, or there’s a lentil stew in my cookbook Whole New You without the beef. You can just put all of that into a slow cooker at the beginning of the day, all of the ingredients, drop your kids off at school, do what you need to do, and when you come home you actually have a meal ready for your whole family. I would say those are great tips for busy working moms.

RD: Perfect. You spoke about some spices. What is one spice that you cannot do without?

TM: Garlic. Powder. This is my best friend. Garlic just makes everything taste better. Sometimes, if you cook with regular garlic, it tends to burn easily. With garlic powder, you can add as much as you like, and it’s not going to burn. It adds lots of flavor to every dish without adding extra salt or extra fat. I cook with it all the time. If I have any savory dish that I’m making, garlic will definitely be in it.

RD: I know you’ve partnered with McCormick Spices. How did it feel to partner with such an iconic cooking brand?

TM: First of all, I am a huge fan! It is like me meeting Beyonce. I’m a huge fan. I’ve been using their herbs and spices for years. To partner with them was a no-brainer for me. I use all their herbs and spices in most of the dishes that I make, and in some of my favorites.

RD: What is your favorite dish that you make?

TM: It’s actually right in front of me. It’s my turkey meatballs. I love it because it’s a classic dish for the family. What kid doesn’t like meatballs? These meatballs are special because I swap out some ingredients for some healthier ingredients. Instead of using beef, I used ground turkey. Plus, instead of using breadcrumbs to bind the meatballs, I use old fashioned oats. I’ll cook the oats in milk so it has an oatmeal consistency. It’s healthier for you, and then I’ll throw all my spices and herbs, and then put it in my roasted marinara sauce, and it is delicious! It’s really good.

RD: You gave me a nice, simple swap to make a healthier meal. What are some of your other simple and easy swaps for meals and snacks?

TM: My chickpeas. These are roasted chickpeas, and I put some amazing crushed red pepper to give it a little bit of personality and nice spice. Why this is a healthier version of a snack is because they’re really nice and crispy. You know how when you’re craving something crispy and salty, you go to chips? So, instead of doing that, you can just go to my roasted chickpeas, which are delicious, and you can eat them as a snack by themselves or throw them in a salad. Chickpeas are really good for you. They’re high in fiber, so they make you feel nice and full.

RD: That sounds delicious. In addition to your amazing sounding turkey meatballs, what is another favorite recipe for “A New You New Year January?”

TM: Oh my gosh. That’s actually a really good question. My husband and my son, they love my fried rice. What I like to do is take really classic comfort food and make a healthier twist to that, so you don’t feel like you can’t have anything. What I like to do is take brown rice, and you can use leftover brown rice that you’ve had for Chinese food the night before. I just throw some sesame oil in there with soy sauce, tamari, garlic powder, kale that’s already packaged and washed and prepped for you. You can put whatever veggies in there that you want. Then, I like to top it off with some toasted almonds. It’s so good. It’s SO GOOD. That’s your fried rice. It’s healthy and delicious, and the whole family will enjoy it.

RD: That sounds delicious. I just have one more question. What do you think is the best thing on your new Netflix series?

TM: The best thing is working with Loretta Devine and Richard Roundtree. These are legends, and still to this day, I literally have to pinch myself. As I’m acting, there have been moments where I’ll miss my line, and they’re like “Tia that’s your line.” I’m like “oh sorry,” because my mouth was still on the floor. As an actor, you want to work with people who inspire you. To be working with Richard Roundtree, he was one of the first African American males to be the lead of his own brand, should I say. It’s mindblowing. To just be able to be there acting with him. Then, Loretta, who was an original Dream Girl, it’s just mindblowing. Plus, to be working, there are children in the show because I have four of them, to be working with such young talent. It’s great. I enjoy going to work every single day. I get excited to get up and work with such great talent!

RD: Congratulations! I’m looking forward to trying out your recipes and watching your new show. Thank you so much for your time. Have a great day!

TM: No problem. You too. Bye!