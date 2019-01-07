‘Teen Mom 2’ Season 9: Will Jenelle Evans Allow Jace’s Father To Meet Him?

The Season 9 premiere of Teen Mom 2 is one-week away and fans are ready to see what has been going on in the lives of the cast members. Last month, MTV released a trailer for the new season which hinted at the issues the girls would be dealing with. Now, the official MTV Twitter has released a longer preview of Jenelle Evans being confronted with the possibility of her oldest son’s father reentering his life.

Fans met Jenelle on her episode of 16 and Pregnant which aired in 2010. In the episode, fans were also introduced to Andrew Lewis, the father of Jenelle’s oldest son Jace.

In the new preview released on Twitter by the official Teen Mom account, Jenelle is confronted by producer Kristen who reveals that Andrew has been in contact with her. Jenelle is sitting in the driver’s seat of her car, listening to Kristen who is standing outside the car. Kristen starts to read a text message to the Teen Mom 2 star in which Andrew reveals he wants to see Jace, but that he is unable to leave New York due to work. In order for a visit to happen, Jenelle, her mother Barbara, and Jace would all have to go to New York to see him.

When Kristen reveals that Andrew asks how Jenelle would feel about that, the reality show star replies, “Not too great.”

Jenelle appears uncomfortable after Kristen reads the text, but admits that she would possibly be open to talking to Andrew about him meeting Jace in the future.

The entire preview appears below.

On this season of #TeenMom2, @PBandJenelley_1 is in for a surprise when Andrew, Jace's father, reaches out to production to reconnect. ???? pic.twitter.com/Os8LKLIB07 — #TeenMomOG (@TeenMom) January 7, 2019

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is set to air on MTV on January 14. The new season will not only show Jenelle’s struggles, but also Leah Messer’s, Briana DeJesus’, Kailyn Lowry, and Chelsea Houska.

Both Leah and Briana are in new relationships. Cameras have followed Leah through two marriage and divorces. Leah and her boyfriend have been dating since summer 2018 and appear to be happy together. Fans will get to meet him on the new season.

While also in a new relationship, Briana DeJesus recently admitted that she is not ready for the “hate” and “negativity” that comes along with sharing her life on reality television.

Fans who have watched the show know that Kailyn Lowry hasn’t had the best relationship with her mother. However, on the new season, Kail will be confronted with whether or not to seek out her mother.

Chelsea Houska’s life has been relatively drama free, but she will still be dealing with her ex, Adam Lind, and his lack of involvement in their daughter’s life.

Will Jenelle end up talking to Andrew Lewis and allowing him to meet Jace? Viewers will find out later this year as the season plays out.