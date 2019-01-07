Justin Hartley Reveals He Knows Ending To ‘This Is Us,’ Sometimes Makes Up Fake Storylines To Throw Fans Off

The 'This Is Us' star admits he sometimes leaks spoilers, but they aren't always true.

Justin Hartley has a trick for keeping This Is Us storylines a secret from diehard fans. In an interview on the Golden Globes red carpet with E! News’ Giuliana Rancic, the 41-year-old This Is Us star revealed that sometimes he makes things up.

Hartley, who plays the adult version of Kevin Pearson on the show, explained that the stars of the hit NBC drama are way ahead of the audience when it comes to knowing the This Is Us storylines, People reports. Hartley even dished that he knows how the series ends.

“We’ll know when the season starts airing, we’re 6, 7 shows down the road, so we’re way ahead of the audience and then the audience kind of catches up. I kind of know how the series ends. I hope it doesn’t end soon but I kind of know how the series ends, isn’t that something?” Hartley said.

Of course, Hartley knows that he can’t talk about specific storylines with fans — a fact that can sometimes prove to be frustrating for him.

“It’s so nice that people are into it and that people are interested and want to know but it’s also frustrating because I sometimes will say things that I’m not supposed to say by accident. And I’ll have a conversation and I walk away, and I’m like, ‘Wow, I really hope they weren’t paying attention because I just gave away a storyline.'”

The This Is Us star also revealed a sure-fire way to make sure he doesn’t get himself into trouble with his bosses — he sometimes makes up fake spoilers that aren’t true.

“I’ll get nervous and make something up that isn’t in the show. I’ll just lie.”

Only time will tell if Justin Hartley’s spoilers are accurate. Hartley’s teen alter ego, Logan Shroyer, recently gave TV Line an interesting hint about what could be ahead for the 30-something Kevin Pearson later this season.

Shroyer — who plays teenage Kevin in the 1990s-era flashbacks on the series — said diehard fans can figure out a lot, if they want to put in the time.

“I can just say that if anybody wants to do the research and look back at scenes and things that are discussed, like what is Sophie doing, and where Kate’s dreams lie and stuff like that, you can probably deduce what’s going to happen, or some possibility of what’s going to happen because the writers are very specific about the stuff that they bring up,” Shroyer said last month. “They’re not going to set up something for nothing.”

Logan Shroyer’s mention of the Kevin-Sophie story is an interesting one. The high school sweethearts later married, divorced, reunited, and broke up once again. Now, Kevin is in a new relationship with Zoey (Melania Liburd), but it sounds like there could be more to the Sophie story.

This Is Us returns Tuesday, January 15. The show airs at 9 p.m. on NBC.