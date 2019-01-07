Cory Booker, Rosario Dawson Spotted Together At Movies, Broadway

Actress Rosario Dawson was spotted at the movies in New York City last week with a man who may be running for president of the United States.

Dawson attended a movie with Cory Booker, the Democratic U.S. Senator from New Jersey, on Thursday night, Page Six reported. The newspaper’s source did not know which movie the two of them saw.

Booker, the former mayor of Newark, is seen as a possible candidate for president in 2020. Unlike most presidential candidates in history, Booker is a bachelor, which would leave him without a First Lady should be win the White House.

The two went to the movies at Regal Union Square, in Manhattan, last Thursday night. It’s not clear why Booker was not in Washington Thursday, which was the first day of the new Congress, although it’s possible he was in Washington in the morning and traveled to New York in time to go to the movies.

It also appears the two have been appearing in public together quite frequently in recent weeks.

A Twitter user named Isaiah Salvador posted a picture of himself with a group of friends, as well as both Dawson and Booker, on January 5, at what appeared to be a performance of the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hanson. The same day, an actress from that show, Diamond Essence White, tweeted that “Senator Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson saw the show tonight while I was on and I had to leave the room because I got too star struck and started crying…. I’m still the same little fan girl I was before getting on Broadway.”

Another Twitter user mentioned seeing the senator and actress at a cousin’s Christmas party, and then seeing them again at the airport, taking a picture at the latter place.

Rosario Dawson spotted at the movies with Cory Booker https://t.co/eaHJflslzt pic.twitter.com/GGkht75y39 — Page Six (@PageSix) January 6, 2019

Booker and Dawson appear to have known each other for several years, and she congratulated him in 2010 on his election to a second term as mayor of Newark. Booker was elected U.S. Senator in a 2013 special election following the death of Sen. Frank Lautenberg, and won again in 2014. Booker has not announced plans to run for president in 2020, but is widely expected to consider a campaign for the White House.

Dawson played Claire Temple on several former Netflix Marvel series, including Luke Cage, Daredevil, and Iron Fist. Her most notable films include The 25th Hour, Men in Black II, Josie and the Pussycats, He Got Game and Kids.