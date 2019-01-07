Former Canadian Prime Minister Echoes Rashida Tlaib, Calls Trump A ‘Motherf***er’

Her tweet containing the expletive has since been deleted.

President Donald Trump has been subject to all sorts of commentary from people all over the world. Recently, there has been one particular expletive tied to his name — and after Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s cursing of Trump shortly after being sworn into Congress on Thursday, Huffington Post reported that the same curse word has now been echoed by former Canadian Prime Minister Kim Campbell.

Taking to her Twitter account on Saturday, January 5, Campbell decided to comment on another tweet — a post originally made from the account of political news website Politico. The social media post included a short video clip of a reporter asking President Trump about any sort of safety net being put in place for the hundreds of thousands of government workers going without pay amid the current partial government shutdown.

Trump responded to the reporter by explaining that the safety net was the physical border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border itself — the very issue debated between Democrats and Republicans leading to the ongoing partial shutdown. This prompted the former prime minister to give her own response to the whole exchange. Kim Campbell — in a since-deleted profane tweet — wrote that Trump “really IS a mother**ker!”

Her tweet echoed a similar phrase coming from the newly elected Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who — shortly after being sworn to serve in Congress on Thursday, January 3 — told the crowd a story concerning a comment from her 13-year-old son.

“And when your son looks at you and says, ‘Mama, look, you won. Bullies don’t win.’ And I say, ‘Baby, they don’t.’ Because we’re gonna go in there and we’re gonna impeach the motherf***er,” Tlaib said during her speech, which drew huge cheers from her audience.

Former PM Kim Campbell calls Trump expletive on Twitter https://t.co/6jwf7hvMb9 — CTV News (@CTVNews) January 5, 2019

While President Trump has called Tlaib’s comment “disrespectful” and “disgraceful,” a number of other members of Congress — including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi — have defended her.

As noted by the Huffington Post, Campbell, who took over the mantle of prime minister from retiring Canadian leader Brian Mulroney, became Canada’s first female prime minister. She has been quite vocal about her distaste for the current president.

In case you forget what pathological lying looks like! Totally unconnected to any moral sense or conscience! The faces of deceit! https://t.co/yEV5HhQkK2 — Kim Campbell (@AKimCampbell) July 22, 2017

In the last weeks of the presidential campaign, Campbell called Trump a self-described “sexual predator” who has “celebrated” his behavior. Upon his victory in the presidential election two years ago, she told CBC News she was “very disappointed.” In 2017, she used her Twitter account to again call members of the Trump administration “the faces of deceit.”