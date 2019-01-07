Former Canadian Prime Minister Echoes Rashida Tlaib, Calls Trump A ‘Motherf***er’

Her tweet containing the expletive has since been deleted.

President Donald Trump has been subject to all sorts of commentary from people all over the world. Recently there has been one particular expletive tied to his name, and after originating with freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib shortly after being sworn into Congress on Thursday, Huffington Post reported the curse word has now been echoed by former Canadian Prime Minister Kim Campbell.

Taking to her Twitter account on Saturday, January 5, Campbell decided to comment on another tweet originally from the account of political news website Politico. The social media post included a short video clip of a reporter asking President Trump about any sort of safety net in place for the hundreds of thousands of government workers that are now going into their third week without pay amid the current partial government shutdown.

Trump’s responded to the reporter by explaining that the safety net was the physical border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border itself–the very one that is the root of the government’s current situation. This prompted the former Prime Minister to give her own response to the whole exchange, and in a since-deleted profane tweet, wrote that Trump “really IS a mother**ker!”

Her tweet echoed a similar phrase from the newly elected Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who, shortly after being sworn into Congress on Thursday, January 3, told the crowd at an event hosted by progressive advocacy group MoveOn a story about a comment from her 13-year-old son.

“And when your son looks at you and says, ‘Mama, look, you won. Bullies don’t win. And I say, ‘Baby, they don’t.’ Because we’re gonna go in there and we’re gonna impeach the motherf***er,” she said in the now viral moment of her speech, which drew huge cheers from her audience.

Former PM Kim Campbell calls Trump expletive on Twitter https://t.co/6jwf7hvMb9 — CTV News (@CTVNews) January 5, 2019

While President Trump has called Tlaib’s comment “disrespectful” and “disgraceful,” a number of other members of Congress, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, have defended her.

As noted by the Huffington Post, Campbell, who was elected in 1993 and became Canada’s first female prime minister, has been quite vocal about her distaste for the current President of the United States since his own election in 2016.

In case you forget what pathological lying looks like! Totally unconnected to any moral sense or conscience! The faces of deceit! https://t.co/yEV5HhQkK2 — Kim Campbell (@AKimCampbell) July 22, 2017

In the last weeks of the presidential campaign, Campbell called Trump a self-described “sexual predator” who has “celebrated” his behavior. Upon his victory in the presidential election two years ago, she told CBC News she was “very disappointed,” and in 2017 used her Twitter account again to call members of the Trump Administration “the faces of deceit.”