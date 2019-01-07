‘Vanderpump Rules’s Lala Kent And Fiancé Randall Emmett Celebrate Their Love In The Bahamas [Photo]

Lala Kent and her fiance are currently on vacation in The Bahamas.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have been on vacation for the past couple of weeks and currently, they are enjoying some fun in the sun in The Bahamas.

After the Vanderpump Rules star rang in the New Year with her movie producer beau, Emmett, in Miami, Florida, she and her co-stars, including Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, ventured to the islands of the Bahamas, where they’ve been sharing plenty of photos and videos of each other on their Instagram pages.

“Love in the Bahamas,” Emmett wrote in the caption of a January 5 photo on Instagram.

In Emmett’s photo, he and his fiancé are seen posing together on a boat.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett began dating one another in early 2016 but didn’t go public with their relationship until the end of 2017, around the time that Emmett’s divorce from ex-wife Ambyr Childers was finalized.

In the year since going public with their relationship, Kent and Emmett have been quite open with their relationship on social media but when it comes to Vanderpump Rules, Emmett has never appeared on the show, nor will he ever appear in the future.

“I still enjoy that little bit of privacy that we have, as much as I’m so liberated by the fact that I can talk about him and our relationship,” Kent explained to Entertainment Tonight during an interview last year.

“I think he’s just a behind-the-scenes type of person,” Kent added. “Our show can get very real, and I just don’t know that he’s about that. I think he likes to keep certain things behind closed doors.”

Below is a photo of Lala Kent and Randall Emmett in The Bahamas.

At the end of last year, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright opened up about Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s upcoming wedding during an episode of Watch What Happens Live.

“I’m so excited for them,” Cartwright told host Andy Cohen, via a report from The Daily Dish. “We’re so excited… We have gotten so much closer to Randall and Lala, both of them. So we love them so much. We’re so happy for them. They’re really great together. Now that we know them more, I’m so happy for them. They’re great.”

“They’re so good together. I love Randall,” Taylor added.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Taylor and Cartwright are also engaged and planning to get married sometime this year.

To see more of Lala Kent, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.