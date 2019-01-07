Hailey Baldwin Vows To Be More Confident In 2019, Opens Up About Anxiety and Insecurities

Hailey Baldwin is starting off the new year in a new way. Justin Bieber’s wife took to Instagram on Sunday night to open up about how she wants to be “more open” about her struggles in 2019.

Posting to her over 16 million followers, Baldwin admitted that, even though her life may look “amazing,” she faces her own struggles saying, “I’m insecure, I’m fragile, I’m hurting, I have fears, I have doubts, I have anxiety, I get sad, I get angry.”

The 22-year-old went on to explain how she feels when looking at social media sites like Instagram saying, “I have had more days than I can count where I’ve found myself scrolling through Instagram comparing myself, comparing my looks, feeling like I’m not good enough feeling like I lack so many things and really struggling to be confident in who I am because I constantly feel like I’m just not good enough.”

She explained that she wasn’t looking for pity from her followers or even sympathy, but she did admit that women should “lift each other up.”

With the post she included a photo of herself smiling.

On January 6, Life & Style reported that Bieber and Baldwin were spotted walking together on the beach in Santa Monica, California. Bieber wore shirts and a jacket while Baldwin looked warm in a long fur coat. The two were laughing as they walked together down the beach.

Baldwin married Justin Bieber back in September 2018 after a short engagement. The “Sorry” singer proposed to Baldwin in July 2018. While the relationship may have appeared to be rushed, but the two had a long history together and had dated on and off for a few years. When Bieber wasn’t dating Baldwin, he was involved in another high-profile relationship with Selena Gomez. Although that relationship was also on and off, Bieber and Gomez split for good in early 2018 and Bieber and Baldwin were soon spotted together again.

Recently, there have been rumors that Bieber has been trying to reach out to his ex-girlfriend, Gomez. However, as previously reported by Inquisitr, Gomez is reportedly avoiding her ex-boyfriend and moving on with her life without him.

Despite any negative rumors that may be swirling, Baldwin is determined to have a good year and she ended her post saying, “So this year I’m gonna do my very best to just be ME and be confident with who I am. Cause I am enough, and I’m loved, and you are enough and you’re loved”