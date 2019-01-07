Brittany Cartwright Isn’t Concerned With Jax Taylor’s Cheating Past, Tells Lala Kent He’s ‘Changed’ [Video]

Brittany Cartwright is confident Jax Taylor has changed.

Has Jax Taylor really changed?

In a sneak peek provided by Bravo for the January 7 episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 7, Lala Kent and Taylor’s fiancee, Brittany Cartwright, are seen having a chat about Taylor’s past and whether or not it is something that could come back to bite Cartwright.

“Has anybody said anything to you about if you are worried?” Kent asked in the clip.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules may have seen weeks ago, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix spoke about how Taylor has changed in the year since losing his father, Ronald Cauchi, but expressed concern about him possibly returning to his old ways.

“Sandoval and Ariana were talking about how his track record is something that shouldn’t be ignored and he’s on this, he’s lost his dad trip,” Kent explained.

After losing his father at the end of 2017, Taylor appeared at the Vanderpump Rules Season 6 reunion, where he proclaimed he’s changed in an effort to honor his dad. Months later, after cheating on Cartwright just one year prior, Taylor proposed to his girlfriend as cameras rolled for Season 7.

While some of her co-stars aren’t convinced that Taylor’s changes will be permanent, Cartwright told Kent that she was confident Taylor will never go back to the way he used to be.

“I think it’s changed him. I see the change so much and we’ve never been this happy. It’s almost like we just started dating again. It feels like a brand new relationship,” she said.

Cartwright also said it was “really hurtful” to hear that Sandoval and Madix had been speaking that way of her fiancé behind her back.

“He’s my fiancé now. He’s going to be my real family,” Cartwright continued. “That’s how I think of it, like, he’s my family. I’m just going to follow my heart.”

As fans may have noticed recently, Lala Kent and Brittany Cartwright have grown extremely close to one another over the past several months and have enjoyed a number of vacations together. In fact, at this very moment, Kent and Cartwright are with their partners, Randall Emmett and Jax Taylor, respectively, in the Bahamas.

On Instagram, the two women have been chronicling their journey together and sharing plenty of photos and videos with their fans and followers.

Prior to their trip to the Bahamas, Kent and Cartwright rang in the New Year with Emmett and Taylor in Miami.

To see more of Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.