‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Cleavage & Tummy In Hot Pink Crop Top

The busty “Russian Kim Kardashian” proved that she does not need to be naked in order to flaunt her famous hourglass figure. The brunette donned a conservative-for-her outfit which showed off her cleavage and midriff area. The photo instantly became a hit among her fans as they clamored to see the brunette’s latest Instagram offering.

The 24-year-old entrepreneur sent temperatures soaring in an outfit that emphasized her famous 38-24-42 figure, per Mirror. Dressed in a hot pink crop top and miniskirt, the media-dubbed “Russian Kim Kardashian” posed on a daybed overlooking the pool. The glamour model’s top has a deeply scooped neckline which shows off her bountiful cleavage, and it’s short enough to show off her tiny waist. Kvitko crossed her long toned legs as she leaned back on the daybed.

Kvitko opted for a strong eyebrow and smoky eyes. She paired the bold eye makeup with a rose lipstick, bronzer, and blush. She wore her long dark brown tresses in loose waves that tumbled over her one shoulder.

The Instagram model closed her eyes in a moment of deep thought while posing with her hand behind her head. In the background, a breathtaking scene of the ocean and green trees beckon invitingly.

Inquisitr reported that Kvitko does not like being compared to Kim Kardashian. She said that it was a matter of time before she became more recognizable than the KUWTK star.

“I like Kim Kardashian but I don’t quite like being compared to her — she is far behind me… My bottom is the most beautiful one, and I have not done any plastic surgeries on my face. And she — everyone knows what she did to her bottom… Now my popularity is growing at a crazy speed, so it is a matter of time when I will be recognized more often than Kim.”

At the time that she made the statement in September 2016, Kvitko only had a paltry 4 million followers. Today, the Russian bombshell has amassed 9.3 million followers, which is very impressive, but far from the 124 million fans that Kim Kardashian has in her power.

Nevertheless, Kvitko’s followers lapped up the image she shared. In less than a day, the photo has garnered over 100,000 likes and more than 1,000 people have even commented. The majority of her fans thought that she looked beautiful, with one who thought that she has “A luxurious, sexy and very desirable body!”