Pete Davidson & Machine Gun Kelly Party Hop, Smoke Up Elevator Photo Booth After Golden Globes

Pete Davidson was all over the Golden Globes after-party circuit, and he had his BFF by his side. The 25-year-old Saturday Night Live star and his pal Richard Colson Baker, aka rapper Machine Gun Kelly, hit up multiple parties after the annual awards ceremony for the television and film industry, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Davidson and Kelly attended at least four after-parties following the 2019 Golden Globes ceremony in Beverly Hills. The dapper duo dressed in dark red and black suits as they hit the town for a night of partying.

ET notes that the NBC star and his rapper bestie first attended the NBCUniversal after-party at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, where Davidson was overheard asking Kelly, “What about that girl from before?”

Later, Davidson and Kelly arrived at the InStyle and Warner Brothers party in the Oasis Courtyard at the Beverly Hilton where Davidson was shown making faces and flipping his middle finger in photos.

Davidson and Kelly also filmed a short video from an elevator photo booth set. In the clip, which you can see below, Davidson is seen lighting up a smoke—what kind of smoke has yet to be determined— and taking a hit before passing it over to Kelly. The rapper appropriately gives the elevator’s bellhop a tip on the duo’s way out.

“They regret the invite,” Machine Gun Kelly captioned the hilarious clip.

Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly also stopped by Circa 55 at the Beverly Hilton for HBO’s Golden Globes after-party. Davidson reportedly posed for snaps with fellow comedian Tiffany Haddish, who recently made headlines of her own for her disastrous New Year’s Eve comedy show during which she admitted she was drunk.

Davidson and Kelly later attended Netflix’s Golden Globes bash at an unnamed venue on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles. The two stars hung out with Davidson’s Saturday Night Live boss, Lorne Michaels, and his daughter, Sophie Michaels, per ET.

Pete Davidson Is All Smiles at Basketball Game With Machine Gun Kelly https://t.co/4ImFnq60Vw pic.twitter.com/WjjYJtrQoO — WFAA (@wfaa) January 6, 2019

Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly have been joined at the hip in recent weeks. The Cleveland rapper has been helping his pal deal with the aftermath of his high-profile breakup with singer Ariana Grande. Kelly rushed to Davidson’s side after the SNL star posted a disturbing Instagram message in which he told fans he no longer wanted to be on this Earth.

The two friends have been spotted hanging out together in California and recently spent the day at a Denver Nuggets basketball game, as previously shared by the Inquisitr.