Gavin Newsom Criticizes Trump White House’s ‘Incompetence’ In Inauguration Speech

And no, it's not a problem that his former wife is dating Donald Trump Jr.

Incoming California Governor Gavin Newsom will criticize Donald Trump and the policies of the Trump White House in his inauguration speech. Newsom, who has been a vocal critic of Trump says he will represent all Californias and not just those who voted for him.

The Modesto Bee says that some of the content of Newsom’s inauguration speech was leaked to the press, in addition to some of his policy proposals.

On the campaign, Newsom stated his opposition to the Trump border wall calling it a “monument to idiocy” and called the president a “small, scared bully.”

In in the speech, Newsom says he cares about everyone in his state and not just those who agree with him.

“I intend to represent all Californians, not only those who voted for me. I recognize that many in our rural communities believe that Sacramento doesn’t care about them – doesn’t even really see them. Well, I see you.”

And the incoming governor says that he doesn’t discount working with Donald Trump in the future, and he is grateful that the president visited California to tour the wildfire damage.

“We’re grateful that he came. We’re grateful for his time and attention. That said, we’re living in an environment, tweet by tweet, day by day, issues raise themselves to the fore. That makes it challenging for us to cooperate at all levels all of the time.”

“There’s no politics being played here,” California Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom says, and shakes Trump’s hand. Newsom says he’s “grateful” Trump and the federal govt will “be here” to help Malibu and Ventura County and rest of California hurt by wildfires. pic.twitter.com/tYL7ZcHZX8 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 18, 2018

But a topic that Newsom will likely avoid in his inauguration speech is the fact that his former wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle is in a relationship with Donald Trump Jr., says the Marin Independent Journal.

Gavin Newsom was reluctant to discuss the cozy relationship between the former First Lady of San Fransisco, Kimberly Guilfoyle (Newsom is her first ex-husband, and furniture heir, Eric Villency is her second; they divorced in 2009) and the eldest son of Donald Trump.

After months of the Trump/Guilfoyle relationship being “the talk,” Newsom finally acknowledged the “awkward” question.

“What do you think my response is going to be? I appreciate the question.”

But it seems that Guilfoyle and Newsom still have a friendly relationship, and she says they talk often, joking that Newsom and Trump Jr. could talk hair product.

“Gav’s hair is slicked back and Don’s hair is slicked back.”

Newsom didn’t seem to want to talk hair gel, but he said that despite the fact that they have little in common politically, the relationship is fine with him.

“No, it’s fine. I wish her well, and them well. And we see the world, clearly, with a different set of eyes politically.”