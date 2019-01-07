Nicole Kidman Snubs Rami Malek On Golden Globes Stage In A Cringeworthy Moment

The internet is buzzing following Rami Malek’s awkward and completely relatable moment with Nicole Kidman on the 2019 Golden Globes stage. When Kidman announced Bohemian Rhapsody as the winner for Best Drama, Malek and his co-stars jumped on stage with the actress to celebrate. In all the excitement, the poor actor just wanted to hug Kidman, but she accidentally snubbed him and walked off stage, E! News reported.

A video circulating social media shows Malek standing to the side as Bohemian Rhapsody producers Graham King and Jim Beach accept the award from Kidman. Then, once he notices an opening in the crowd, he weaves through and holds his arms out gently for a hug, but Kidman doesn’t seem to notice. The actress turns around and begins walking off stage. Malek gives up his awkward attempt and follows her, putting his hand gently on her back as they leave.

As is typical, Twitter users took the video and ran with it, adding their own captions and commenting on how relatable the situation was.

“Rami Malek trying to talk to Nicole Kidman is like me trying to talk to my crush,” one person wrote.

Another compared the moment to “trying to trying to insert myself in groups and conversations at social events.”

Although Malek didn’t win a hug from Kidman, he did see an otherwise successful night at the Golden Globes. The 37-year-old actor took home the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his role as the late Freddie Mercury in the critically-acclaimed Queen biopic, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Rami Malek trying to talk to Nicole Kidman is like me trying to talk to my crush #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/WYS4fs6zTd — Abby Cadabby (@1AbbyRoad) January 7, 2019

Mercury passed away in 1991 after a case of bronchial pneumonia resulting from AIDS. In life, he was known for his unique and flamboyant stage persona as the frontman of the British rock band, which Malek captured perfectly in Bohemian Rhapsody.

The actor paid tribute to Mercury in his acceptance speech.

“Thank you to Freddie Mercury, for giving me the joy of a lifetime. I love you, you beautiful man. This is for and because of you, gorgeous,” Malek said on stage.

He also thanked the remaining members of Queen, including Brian May and Roger Taylor, for “ensuring that authenticity and inclusivity exists in the music and in the world and all of us,” according to People.

After the awards show, Malek caught up with ET to elaborate on how it felt to win the Golden Globe for Best Actor.

“I am so lucky to get to do what I do day in and day out and this is icing on top of that massive cake for me,” the actor shared.