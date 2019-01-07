Leah Remini Winning Against Church Of Scientology As Show Honored For Investigations Into Abuses Of Power

Actress and activist Leah Remini could very well be winning in her battle against the Church of Scientology as the A&E series she hosts with former church higher-up Mike Rinder has been honored with yet another television award nomination.

The Producers Guild unveiled their 2019 award nominations and Scientology and the Aftermath was honored for its work in uncovering the church’s alleged abuses of power, as reported by Deadline.

As a producer of Scientology and the Aftermath, Remini will be up against the following series to win an award in the category of Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television:

30 for 30 (Season 9)

Producers: Connor Schell, John Dahl, Libby Geist, Erin Leyden, Adam Neuhaus, Jenna Anthony, Gentry Kirby, Marquis Daisy, and Deirdre Fenton

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Season 11, Season 12)

Producers: Anthony Bourdain, Christopher Collins, Lydia Tenaglia, and Sandra Zweig

Queer Eye (Season 1, Season 2)

Producers: David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Jennifer Lane, Jordana Hochman, Mark Bracero, and Rachelle Mendez

Wild Wild Country (Season 1)

Producers: Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Josh Braun, Dan Braun, and Juliana Lembi

Although Remini might have a tough time winning against a posthumous honor that could be potentially given to the late Anthony Bourdain’s CNN series, she still might have a shot at the honor for her continued investigations into the practices of the Church of Scientology.

The show has been nominated for seven awards thus far by the following organizations: Primetime Emmy, American Cinema Editors, International Documentary Association, Online Film & Television Association, PGA Awards, and the Television Critics Association, per IMDB.

The series has won four awards for its investigative reporting.

Remini along with co-host Mike Rinder investigate what the series alleges are “shocking stories of abuse, heartbreak, and harassment experienced by those who have left the church and spoken publicly about their experiences.”

The star of Second Act, co-starring Jennifer Lopez, interviews former members of the church who describe their experiences with Scientology and how they have continued to be affected by it even after leaving.

In the series, Remini also speaks with a number of former high-ranking church officials who explain the background to the church’s policies and organization, and how this relates to the experiences of ex-members.

In the latest episode of the A&E series, Remini exposed what she believes is one of the Church of Scientology’s most deceitful moves yet.

The latest episode dealt with the building of what is called “Ideal Orgs,” which are buildings purchased and renovated by the Church of Scientology. These buildings would have space to train, process, and administrate new and existing members of the church’s congregation.

Scientology and the Aftermath exposed how Scientology’s own members are footing the bill for what Leah Remini, Mike Rinder, and other former Scientologists call mistreatment of church members. This mistreatment comes in the form of forcing its members to donate cash for the projects, on top of funding their own Scientology journey.

Many of these orgs are left unattended and with minimal employees in attendance after they are built.

Scientology and the Aftermath airs Tuesdays on A&E.