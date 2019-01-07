Victoria’s Secret’s Candice Swanepoel Shows Skin In A Tiny Red Bikini At The Beach

Candice is putting her bikini body on show during a trip to the beach in a skimpy red two-piece.

Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel is showing some serious skin in her latest Instagram post. The star was revealing her amazing figure as she soaked up the sun in a new vacation photo posted online that showed the mom of two giving fans a look at her best model pose during a trip to the beach.

Swanepoel was smiling from ear to ear in the latest bikini photo she shared with her more than 13 million followers on the social media site on January 6, posing in front of a giant leaf that appeared to have fallen off a palm tree which she then picked up and put behind her back.

Candice revealed some serious skin in the stunning new beach snap, rocking the skimpy red bikini that featured thin tie strings on both the top and the bottom. The Victoria’s Secret star had her signature long blonde hair tied up as she placed one hand on her head while looking up towards the sky.

Writing in the caption as she posed on the sand, the model – who welcomed her second child into the world just six months ago, a second son named Ariel, with fiancé Hermann Nicoli – told her fans, “The new new.”

Fans flooded the comments section with praise for the mom of two, sharing several sweet messages after seeing her put her bikini body on display once again.

“Always perfect!” one follower wrote in the comments section of the Instagram photo. Another said of Swanepoel, “The most beautiful women… perfect.”

But this certainly isn’t the first bikini photo of Candice that has surfaced online recently.

Thomas Concordia / Getty Images

The Inquisitr reported that the star was recently spotted modeling a two-piece bikini from her own line, Tropic of C, on social media as she posed in a high-cut blue bikini for the camera during a shoot for her swimwear range.

Speaking to the Cut after becoming a mom for the first time in 2017, Candice opened up about how she got back into shape while still taking care of her firstborn.

“Lately, I’ve been doing my workouts at night because I’ve had full days with my baby,” she told the outlet at the time. “I’ve been doing my own kind of yoga. It’s not traditional yoga, but I put on some music and mix in some Pilates and squat resistance stuff I’ve learned over the years. It’s calm: I can meditate through it and get some flow with some music.”

Calling her own brand of yoga “a little ritual,” she added that it’s her go-to exercise whenever she needs some time to herself to clear her head.

“I do it every time I feel overwhelmed and stressed — I try at least twice a week. How often I do it depends on if I get my baby down or not,” Swanepoel said.