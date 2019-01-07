‘Big Bang Theory’ Stars Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, & Jim Parsons Ignore Les Moonves Joke At Golden Globes

Some fans think ‘TBBT’ stars were annoyed by their intro at the star-studded awards ceremony.

The stars of The Big Bang Theory hit the stage together at the 2019 Golden Globes, but their introduction by the NBC awards show’s hosts, Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, was questionable at best.

TBBT stars Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, and Jim Parsons were on hand at the Beverly Hills Hilton in California to present an award at the 2019 Golden Globes ceremony, but they were first the butt of a joke about fallen CBS president Les Moonves, who stepped down from the network in September amid rampant sexual misconduct allegations against him.

“Now, here with a surprising, unrehearsed takedown of Les Moonves is the cast of The Big Bang Theory,” Sandberg said while introducing TBBT trio, whose hit show currently airs on Moonves’ former network, CBS, according to Just Jared.

Sandra Oh responded by telling her co-host on the NBC awards show, “Oh, that can’t be right,” before the unamused Big Bang Theory stars appeared onstage. The three CBS stars paused and ignored the joke about their network’s former boss before going on to present their Golden Globes categories.

Many fans took to social media to comment on the awkward intro, with some noting that Jonny Galecki, especially, did not appear amused by the joke about the trio’s former boss, Les Moonves. You can see some of the social media reaction to The Big Bang Theory cast’s Golden Globes intro below.

Wow. Samberg cracks a Les Moonves joke while introducing castmembers from The Big Bang Theory. They said they would be nice, but looks like Samberg is out for blood, wearing a smile. #goldenglobes — Eric Deggans at NPR (@Deggans) January 7, 2019

Either Johnny Galecki didn't like the Les Moonves joke or he's a Bears fan #GoldenGlobes — Kevin Forch (@kevinforch) January 7, 2019

Could Galecki have been pissed about the Les Moonves joke? — Marsha Guerard (@mguerard) January 7, 2019

The Big Bang Theory cast members were not the only CBS personalities who had to deal with the aftermath of Les Moonves’ scandal at this year’s Golden Globes. Earlier in the night, Big Bang Theory co-creator Chuck Lorre walked the red carpet where he was asked about the fallen CBS CEO.

“Les Moonves was obviously a big shocker,” a reporter from Variety asked Lorre. “How do you move on from that?”

The longtime CBS producer shot back with, “That’s above my pay grade…I’ve had the great opportunity for a long time…Going back to Two And A Half Men, Mike And Molly and Mom. They’ve been very good to me. I’m very grateful.”

Up until last year, Les Moonves was the most powerful man in television. His “takedown” actually came when journalist Ronan Farrow published a scathing expose about his alleged antics in two pieces for the New Yorker. While Moonves has claimed the incidents profiled by Farrow either never happened or were consensual, CBS revoked the former exec’s $120 million severance package last month amid the many allegations against him.