‘B&B’ Spoilers Two Weeks Ahead: Steffy Still Wants To Adopt, Reese Summons A Friend

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 14 tease that the death of Hope Logan Spencer’s (Annika Noelle) baby has not dampened Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) desire to have a sibling for Kelly Spencer (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman).

Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) will also summon an old friend to Los Angeles, per She Knows Soaps.

Steffy Forrester Wants To Adopt A Sibling For Kelly

From the moment that Steffy heard that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) was expecting a baby, she was excited that Kelly would have a sister. She wanted Beth and Kelly to be close and they initially wanted the girls to grow up close to each other.

But when Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) arrived, Hope felt that she could not allow her daughter to be in the presence of a known shooter. Steffy backed her mother and the issue was largely left unresolved, with Steffy informing Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) that she was considering adoption.

Now that the baby died and there is supposedly zero chance of Kelly and Beth being sisters, Steffy will revisit the idea of adoption. The single mom has already informed her mother about her idea, who in turn told Reese about her daughter’s plans. At the time, Reese told Taylor that adoption would cost them anywhere from $50,000. Taylor then told Reese that she would pay 10 times the amount for her granddaughter’s happiness.

Reese Buckingham Summons Florence, An Old Friend

Reese is juggling so many hats at the moment. He’s a pediatrician turned OB/GYN who delivered Hope’s baby, father to Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), not to mention a philandering gambler who owes a thug $200,000 in gambling debt.

Now the doctor will summon an old friend to Los Angeles. Although not much is yet known about the character Flo, it seems as if she willingly comes to town at Reese’s request.

Katrina Bowden, who plays the role of Flo, will make her first appearance on January 14. Although there is much speculation about her part in the CBS soap opera, it appears as if the doctor needs her expertise.

Could Flo be a woman from Reese’s past? Even better still, could she be a pediatric nurse whom he knows from his days as a pediatrician at another facility? And if she is a pediatric nurse, there could be a very good reason that Reese needs help. If Reese did fake Hope’s baby’s death, he’s going to need someone experienced to help take care of the baby.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.