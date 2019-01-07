Heidi Klum Puts On Extremely Busty Display At Golden Globes’ InStyle After-Party

Heidi Klum turned heads on the red carpet at the Golden Globe’s InStyle after-party when she showed up to the event in an extremely revealing, cleavage-baring halterneck gown.

The 45-year-old packed on the PDA with fiancé Tom Kaulitz, after the two made their official red carpet debut as a newly-engaged couple at the 76th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. After the awards show, the German duo — who have a 16-year age gap, with Klum being the oldest — headed to the star-studded InStyle and Warner Bros’ Golden Globes after-party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where they continued to show off their romance, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The supermodel put her busty assets on display in a silver Grecian gown that featured a risque open neckline and cinched in under her bust, accentuating her slim waist even more. The dress’s leg slit opened up to reveal Klum’s long and toned pins, and she completed her ethereal look with a pair of matching metallic silver stilettos. She also wore diamond pendant earrings and styled her signature long blonde locks into a high ponytail, opting for some striking dark eye makeup that really helped frame her gorgeous green eyes.

The America’s Got Talent judge was all smiles as she posed with her stylish bearded fiancé, who looked smart in a sleek black tuxedo, complete with a bow tie. He too styled his long dark tresses into a ponytail and put on a huge smile for the photographers as he stood by Klum, who even showed off the engagement ring for the cameras. At one point, they looked adorably in love when they locked lips and gazed lovingly at each other.

Earlier in the evening for the actual Golden Globes ceremony, the mother of four wore a stunning black ball gown, which featured a sheer corset that put her ample cleavage on display, as well as a skirt embellished with delicate floral patterns. She wore her hair loose in a wavy style with a mid-part, completing the look with fuchsia nails and several rings across her fingers.

After spending some time at the InStyle bash, the couple headed to their second after-party of the night, hosted by Amazon Prime Video, where they also put on a loved-up display for both photographers and fellow guests to see. Klum and the Tokio Hotel guitarist have been engaged since last Christmas Eve after Kaulitz popped the question with a beautiful dark-stone engagement ring. The two had met only nine months earlier on the set of Germany’s Next Top Model.