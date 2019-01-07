Kym Herjavec Cuddles Up To Husband Robert In Adorable Vacation Photo

Kym's getting cozy with her husband of two years in a sweet new photo.

Kym Herjavec is cuddling up to husband Robert Herjavec in a sweet new photo shared online. The former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer – who welcomed twins with the businessman back in April – shared an adorable photo of herself and her husband on her Instagram page on January 6 which showed them getting close while enjoying some time on the water.

The cute couple’s snap showed Robert putting his arm around his wife of two years as they sailed on what appeared to be a luxury yacht. Kym showed off just a little skin as she posed in a leopard print cover-up and what appeared to be black swimwear while shielding her eyes from the sun with a pair of dark sunglasses.

Robert kept things a little more casual for his boating ensemble. The entrepreneur and Shark Tank star was sporting a blue-and-white-striped shirt, which he unbuttoned down to his chest and paired with white shorts. Herjavec, who lives in California with his wife and children, was also showing his support for the LA Dodgers by sporting a baseball cap with the team’s logo.

Kym didn’t offer up too much in the caption about just where she and her husband were sailing, simply uploading the photo with a red heart emoji.

But while Herjavec didn’t reveal in her latest picture just where she and her husband are soaking up the sun, the dancer did give her fans a better hint at their vacation spot with a post she shared last week.

As the Inquisitr reported at the time, the star posted the most adorable photo of her and Robert’s twins to her Instagram account.

The snap showed their 8-month-old twins rocking sombreros as they played together at the beach, suggesting that the Herjavecs may currently be vacationing together somewhere in sunny Mexico.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Kym and Robert will celebrate their third wedding anniversary in July after the couple first met when they were paired up together on Dancing with the Stars in 2015 during Season 20. They married in July of 2016 and then welcomed their twins into the world in April 2018.

Last July, the ex-DWTS star shared a sweet message for her husband in a post on Instagram where she gushed over just how much the two have achieved together in a relatively small amount of time.

Per a report from People, Kym posted a photo of Robert pushing the twins in a stroller while also holding on to the leash of their dog, Lola, in celebration of the milestone.

“Happy Anniversary my [love] @robert_herjavec,” Herjavec wrote in the caption. “2 years, 2 babies and 1 dog! (maybe we need another dog).”