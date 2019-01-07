Alison Brie Says She Has ‘Nothing But Love’ For Chrissy Metz After Rumored Red Carpet ‘B*tch’ Diss

The 'GLOW' star shoots down rumors of a feud with the 'This Is Us' actress.

Alison Brie says it’s all good between her and Chrissy Metz. The GLOW star has responded to rampant online rumors that Metz called her a “b*tch” during a red carpet interview at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards.

As previously shared by the Inquisitr, Metz was seemingly caught calling Brie a “b*tch” when she didn’t realize her mic was on during a Facebook Live interview with Missi Pyle and A.J. Gibson. The co-hosts asked Metz to introduce Brie ahead of her interview.

“Do you know a girl named Alison Brie?” Metz was asked, to which she eagerly responded, “Do I?”

But as the live feed stream cut over to Alison Brie’s interview, Chrissy Metz was allegedly overheard saying the GLOW actress was “such a b*tch.” In the now viral video, which you can find see below, the audio is cut out as Metz starts saying the final word in her sentence.

It is impossible to tell for sure what Chrissy Metz is saying at the tail end of the video, but the 38-year-old This Is Us star is strongly denying what she calls a “fabricated” story, taking to Twitter to say she adores Alison Brie “and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone!”

“I’m so distraught and upset,” Metz told People. “I don’t speak about anyone like that I don’t speak like that. I love Alison, I follow her. … When I was walking up they said, ‘Do you know Alison,’ and I said, ‘Oh boy, do I.’ I love her.'”

Before Metz issued her apologies both verbally and online, Alison Brie talked about the incident with Vanity Fair reporter Nicole Sperling and seemed genuinely confused by the whole thing.

“But why?” the GLOW star reportedly asked when discussing that Metz may have called her the derogatory word. “I know her. I saw her on the carpet and I told her how beautiful she looked.”

Alison Brie has now responded to the hoopla herself, making to clear that she and Metz will not be brought down by a fake feud created on the Internet. According to Entertainment Tonight, Brie took to her Instagram stories to shut down the phony beef once and for all. Brie posted a photo of herself with her arm around Metz at last year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards and captioned it with, “Nothing but love for @chrissymetz!! Rumors can’t keep us down!”

Alison Brie and Chrissy Metz refuse to give into the fake feud rumours https://t.co/X7jYUVhEz6 — ET Canada (@ETCanada) January 7, 2019

Incidentally, AJ Gibson, once of the Facebook Live hosts who witnessed the entire incident firsthand, told Page Six that Chrissy Metz called Alison Brie a “babe,” not a “b*tch,” while her mic was still hot after their chat on the Golden Globes red carpet.

“I was standing on stage with Chrissy and thought she called Alison a babe,” Gibson told Page Six. “Chrissy is one of the kindest women in Hollywood and is so supportive of other talented women. If she did happen to use the ‘other’ word, I promise it was 1,000 percent a joke.”