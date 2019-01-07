Chrissy Teigen Shares Hilariously Censored Bikini Photo On Instagram

Chrissy pixelated her own swimwear photo as she posed with two friends in bikinis.

Chrissy Teigen is posing in her swimwear with two friends during a recent vacation – and censoring her photo in a hilarious way. The mom of two posted a new snap to her Instagram account on January 6 where she opted to blur parts of her and her friends’ bodies that didn’t actually need any censoring.

The snap shows the group – including Teigen’s friends Meghan Mackenzie and Jen Atkin – relaxing in front of the water as they spent some quality time together on vacation. Chrissy was rocking a white bathing suit in the photo as she shielded her eyes from the sun in a pair of reflective shades, while she hilariously opted to pixelate part of her chest.

Getting her friends in on the joke on her Instagram page, Teigen then pixelated the bottom half of her friends’ bikinis as the group all sat together on a sunbed in the tropical location.

The model joked about her decision to censor the vacation snap, despite the ladies actually being fully covered in their swimwear.

“Not safe for blur-k????” she quipped in the caption of the bikini photo she shared with her 21.9 million followers on the social media site. Chrissy then added, “I HATE THINKING OF CAPTIONS Jen’s gonna kill me @meghan.mackenzie @jenatkinhair.”

The upload has already received more than 406,000 likes since she shared it on her account.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Teigen’s been showing off various vacation snaps with her fans ever since she and her family and friends jetted off to an unknown tropical location.

One of her most recent snaps showed the model posing in nothing but a white towel as she spent some quality time with her nearest and dearest, including husband John Legend and their two children, 2-year-old Luna and 7-month-old Miles.

She also joked about how difficult she finds it to come up with captions alongside that sweet family photo posted online, telling her millions of followers, “these are my kids. honestly so tired of thinking of captions.”

Daily Mail reported that John also got in on the action sharing a look inside their family trip on his own social media account.

The “All Of Me” singer posted a snap that showed the mom of two and their daughter enjoying some family fun in the water as the Legend family spent some well-deserved downtime together.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

In the picture, the model could be seen playing with daughter Luna as the mother/daughter duo played on a paddleboard.

Chrissy rocked an orange swimsuit in the photo shared by the singer, while their 2-year-old almost matched her mom in a sunny yellow bathing suit.