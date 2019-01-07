‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, January 8: Reese Knee-Deep In Lies, Threats, & Worries

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, January 8 reveal that Reese Buckingham’s (Wayne Brady) troubles have only just begun. The doctor who delivered Hope Logan Spencer’s (Annika Noelle) baby will not only face scrutiny around the death of baby Beth, but he is also dealing with his past blowing up in his face.

In the meantime, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will also give her husband Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) some advice around Hope, per Highlight Hollywood.

Reese Buckingham Knee-Deep In Trouble

Reese was the only doctor on staff at the Catalina Clinic when Hope’s baby was born. The nurse also could not make it to the facility due to the storm. The clinic’s power went out, but luckily the generator kicked in and provided enough power to keep all necessary machinery functioning.

Hope passed out as she was giving birth. Later, the doctor told Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) that the baby had died and that Hope had suffered from a placental abruption. He then gave the couple the baby.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that it is with this on his mind that Reese will take another call from the thug (Andrew Johnson). He will be rattled and his nerves will be wrecked while dealing with his debt collector who wants him to pay the $200,000 as soon as possible.

Reese will agree to pay the money although B&B viewers know that his financial situation has not changed since last speaking to him. The only thing that has changed is that Hope’s baby apparently did not make it.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge, Bill and Brooke arrive at the clinic on Catalina Island excited to meet their granddaughter. pic.twitter.com/GclCdAW2Q7 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 7, 2019

Zoe & Reese Worry About Each Other

Reese will be on edge and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will notice the change in her father. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette newspaper, Zoe has been concerned for a while that her father is up to his old tricks. She has seen how he has targeted Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) and the calls from debt collectors that he tries to avoid.

But after seeing some major changes in him after he gets back from Catalina Island, Zoe will attribute her father’s demeanor to the events that had taken place while he was at work. She thinks that her dad is not getting enough sleep and will encourage him to take some downtime.

However, Reese is just as worried about his daughter. The thug keeps threatening his daughter and sending him photos which prove that he knows her daily movements. Reese will encourage Zoe to ask Xander (Adain Bradley) to move in with her again, according to the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

Next week on #BoIdandBeautiful, Zoe becomes increasingly suspicious of her dad’s behavior. She’s unaware that she’s being followed by a man who’s after Reese for cash. She senses something isn’t right with her dad and fears he may be reverting to past bad habits. Something’s up. pic.twitter.com/bbYNLa5ruq — Kim Huck (@acejordan23) January 4, 2019

Brooke Gives Ridge Advice On ‘Bold And The Beautiful’

Brooke has been there for her daughter during this time of loss. Similarly, Bill Spencer has also stepped up for Liam. Although Ridge cares for Hope, he doesn’t know how to support her during her time of grieving.

Brooke will give Ridge some advice on step-parenting and offer a few pointers on how to handle Hope now that she is more vulnerable than ever.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.