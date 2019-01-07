Fired ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Director Bryan Singer Posts Thank You After Film Wins Golden Globe For Best Drama

The director, who was canned from the Queen biopic near the end of filming, posts a bizarre thank you after he is snubbed in two acceptance speeches.

Bryan Singer was not present at the 76th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, but that didn’t stop him from issuing his own thank you when the film won the coveted Best Drama trophy. Singer was not thanked or mentioned at all in the acceptance speeches by the movie’s star, Rami Malek, who won the Best Actor in a Drama award, or producer Graham King, who won the Best Drama Film award, as previously shared by the Inquisitr.

But Singer, who was involved in the Freddie Mercury biopic during production in 2017 and replaced by Dexter Fletcher, decided to take credit where he felt credit was due.

After Bohemian Rhapsody’s Golden Globes win was announced, Bryan Singer posted a picture of stars Rami Malek and Ben Hardy filming the “I Want to Break Free” scene as he watched from the director’s chair. Singer captioned the post with, “What an honor. Thank you #HollywoodForeignPress.”

Singer’s post, which you can see below, spawned a frenzy of comments, with many congratulating the fired director for the movie’s win.

“Nobody can deny that you still directed the majority of this movie,” one supportive follower wrote. “You put in the work, regardless of how it was done. Doesn’t matter. You still accomplished your part. Bravo to you, Mr. Singer!”

But another commenter wrote, “Is everyone here forgetting what this guy is accused of? And you celebrate him like he deserves it?”

Bryan Singer was fired from Bohemian Rhapsody in December 2017 after a long string of unexplained absences from the set and rumored clashes with star Rami Malek and actor Tom Hollander, who played Queen manager Jim Beach in the film.

Just ahead of his firing from Bohemian Rhapsody, Singer’s name also surfaced as part of an alleged Hollywood sex scandal. Singer previously denied allegations that he sexually assaulted a minor in 1999.

Bryan Singer later told the Hollywood Reporter he was unfairly fired by Twentieth Century Fox during the final weeks of filming for the Queen biopic, alleging that he was let go from the project over a family member’s serious health issue. Singer claimed the studio refused to allow him to take care of “a gravely ill parent” and that his family member’s ailment later took a toll on his own health.

“Bohemian Rhapsody is a passion project of mine,” Singer said in a statement to THR. “I wanted nothing more than to be able to finish this project and help honor the legacy of Freddie Mercury and Queen. But Fox would not permit me to do so because I needed to temporarily put my health, and the health of my loved ones, first.”

“With fewer than three weeks to shoot remaining, I asked Fox for some time off so I could return to the U.S. to deal with pressing health matters concerning one of my parents. This was a very taxing experience, which ultimately took a serious toll on my own health. Unfortunately, the studio was unwilling to accommodate me and terminated my services. This was not my decision and it was beyond my control.”

Despite his firing from Bohemian Rhapsody, Bryan Singer was credited as the film’s director due to Directors Guild of America rules.

You can see the acceptance speech for Bohemian Rhapsody’s best picture win at the 76th Golden Globes below.