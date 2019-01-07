Emily Ratajkowski Poses Topless In Sultry New Instagram Photo

Emily Ratajkowski is loving her post-vacation glow, and she wants the whole world to know it.

The model went topless for a sexy new Instagram snap, in which she showed off her newly-acquired tan from her trip to Mexico that she insists on “holding onto,” according to her caption. Emrata showcased her bikini lines in the almost makeup-free selfie, which saw her gazing intensively at the camera while she put on her world-famous pout. She opted for just some light mascara and a shiny nude lip gloss while letting her uncombed dark locks cascade freely down her back and shoulder.

Many of Emily’s 21.3 million Instagram followers were quick to rave about her looks in the comment section, leaving compliments such as “Emily’s freckles, this is something amazing,” “Nice attractive eyes,” “Absolutely beautiful,” and “Breathtaking!” The photo racked up almost 500,000 likes and over 1,600 comments in under six hours.

The 27-year-old recently returned from a New Year’s trip to Mexico City and the Caribbean island of St. Barts with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. In fact, Emily loved Mexico so much that, when she missed her flight connection to the U.S., she posted several pictures and videos on her Instagram stories expressing how glad she was to spend some more time in the Mexican capital. She also shared a few snaps from her trip in a post that she captioned, “Mexico City, we were not ready to leave you. Thank you for everything!”

The Gone Girl actress was also in the company of her friend and Instagram star The Fat Jew (real name Josh Ostrovsky) both in Mexico and St. Barts. The two were pictured posing in tiny beachwear at the popular beach spot of Gustavia, with Ostrovsky even trying to mimic Ratajkowski’s sultry bikini photos. And upon returning to Los Angeles, Emily barely had time to catch her breath before she was back again on the red carpet, as she attended the Art of Elysium Heaven Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night. But while she may be starting 2019 with a bang, Emrata is definitely trying to simmer down when it comes to her hectic schedule.

“I also used to have serious FOMO. If something was going on, I needed to be there. I wouldn’t care how I felt. But I’ve just gotten to the point where basically I’ve given up on FOMO. I’m totally okay with being like, okay, tonight I’m gonna be by myself. I’m not going to that extra thing,” she told Byrdie.

“[My husband’s] work is so much tied to doing stuff at night. And honestly for me, sometimes I like that. I’m like, you go do your thing. I’m gonna be here taking care of myself, and then tomorrow I will be a better wife because I’ll feel rested, you know?”