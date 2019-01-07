When Did Colton Underwood Play In The NFL & For What Team?

'The Bachelor' star had a short stint in the NFL, which ended due to an injury.

It seemed Colton Underwood’s future was set when he was born on Super Bowl Sunday. He shared in his introductory video to The Bachelor on which he stars this year that he was “always destined” for football, according to Insider Magazine.

This hunky star was even named after the Indianapolis Colts, he shared in his bio for ABC‘s The Bachelorette when he appeared on that show. Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing approximately 253 pounds, Underwood possessed the perfect frame for a tight end.

He played high school football for the Washington Community School District and his dad, Scott Underwood, was his coach. He was recruited by numerous colleges, but ultimately opted to play football at Illinois State where his dad also had played football and his mom, Donna Underwood, played volleyball.

Colton Underwood was blessed to play football with his little brother, Connor, in high school and they faced each other while playing on opposing teams in college. He was signed by the San Diego Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He was a member of the practice squads and engaged in off-season workouts for them, as well as the Philadelphia Eagles and the Oakland Raiders. However, he never had the chance to appear in an NFL regular season game, according to the Houston Chronicle.

He tried to play linebacker at the pro level, but was cut by the Chargers after the final preseason game. He was then signed to the Eagles practice squad a week later. But after just six days, the Eagles released him and he was signed to the Chargers practice squad a couple of weeks after that. Underwood remained there for the rest of the year and returned to the Chargers training camp for the following season, but was waived in the final cuts before the 2015 season.

Near the end of that season, he was signed to the Raiders practice squad, and in the offseason, transitioned to tight end. He was released before the 2016 regular season, even though he was at the team’s training camp.

Sadly, an injury that could have had serious consequences if reinjured forced Underwood to make the tough decision to leave football in 2016. When he shared a photo of himself from his football days, his Instagram followers gushed.

“Definitely miss watching you play,” wrote one.

Another had a funny crack just for Underwood.

“Want to tackle me?” she asked.

“Wow you played for my favorite team!!!” exclaimed another Instagram user.

Much to the delight of his fans and followers, he repeatedly posts photos of himself on Instagram working out and showing off his fantastic physique. The Bachelor viewers just might have the chance to see this former football player baring his six-pack abs during the upcoming season, which kicks off tonight.