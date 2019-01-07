Aaliyah’s Mother Faces Stark Criticism About ‘Surviving R Kelly’ Docuseries, Defends Family Amid Backlash

For years, there’s been lots of speculation about what went on behind closed doors between R. Kelly and Aaliyah. Back in the 90s, a teen-aged Aaliyah was R. Kelly’s protégé, but reports suggested there was much more to their relationship than music. In fact, it was rumored that R. Kelly had forged documentation to hide Aaliyah’s real age so they could tie the knot. The rumored relationship took place long before the internet evolved, so most of the rumors were whispered discussions.

However, Lifetime’s new docuseries Surviving R. Kelly has revitalized the scandal and bombshell claims about the relationship have been revealed. What really caught the attention of fans was the discussion about what allegedly happened on R. Kelly’s tour bus. A former backup singer for R. Kelly claimed to have caught him having intercourse with the underage singer.

“We were all laying in our bunks and the curtains are open, everybody’s communicating, laughing, when the [room] door flew open on the bus. Robert was having sex with Aaliyah,” the backup singer explained.

In addition to the backup singer’s account, several other former members of R. Kelly’s entourage also confirmed the relationship. The singer’s personal assistant also admitted to helping him forge documentation for their private wedding ceremony. Prior to the premiere of the docuseries, the marriage was nothing more than a rumor. But now, fans are convinced that the rumors were, indeed true.

The docuseries has led to heightened criticism geared toward Aaliyah’s parents. Many have blasted the singer’s parents insisting they failed to protect her from an alleged sexual predator. Social media users have also raised questions about R. Kelly’s close acquaintance with Aaliyah wondering why the teenager was even allowed to be alone in an older man’s presence. However, her mother, Diane Haughton, claims that wasn’t the case.

According to People, Diane released a statement with more in-depth details about her daughter’s life behind the scenes. Although it seemed as if she were with R. Kelly unattended, Diane claims she and her husband were always there.

“My husband and I were always on tour with [Aaliyah] and at interviews and every place she went throughout her entire career,” the statement reads. “Whoever this woman is [who is making the allegations], I have never seen her before anywhere on planet earth, until now.”

Despite Diane Haughton’s claims about the docuseries being filled with “lies and fabrications,” Lifetime has defended the docuseries.

