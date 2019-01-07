Several R&B Singers Join ‘MuteRKelly’ Movement, Blasting R Kelly In Wake Of Lifetime’s New Docuseries

Lifetime’s incriminating docuseries has been at the center of a three-day discussion about R. Kelly. Just as viewers thought they’d seen the absolute worse, each day it aired, more bombshells were revealed. By the end of the six-hour series, tons of fans and several celebrities had made it clear they were completely done with R. Kelly. According to Vlad TV, R&B singers Tank, Ne-Yo, and Ginuwine have all joined the #MuteRKelly movement, vowing to never support the singer’s career again.

It has been reported that many have had very strong opinions about R. Kelly’s alleged accusations and the victims’ graphic claims of the singer’s particularly disturbing brand of abuse has only made things worse. Although R. Kelly adamantly denies all of the claims, many viewers are convinced that he’s the monster the alleged victims insist he is. In wake of the docuseries, Tank had a colorful response to the disturbing allegations making it clear he’s personally done with R. Kelly.

Shortly after Surviving R. Kelly aired, the “Maybe I Deserve” singer, who is also the father of three daughters, took to Instagram to share his opinion of what he’d watched. In a lengthy post, Tank admitted he found the docuseries highly disturbing. Unlike many entertainers who are often apprehensive about publicly sharing their opinions, Tank had no reservations about sharing his. In fact, Tank apologized for not coming to the realization about the severity of the allegations sooner.

With a photo of R. Kelly’s name marked with an “X,” Tank shared his brutally honest opinion.

Check out Tank’s post below.

Tank’s Instagram posts follow a string of other similar reports. Like Tank, Ginuwine and Ne-Yo have both made it clear they want nothing to do with R. Kelly. In fact, Ginuwine also posted his reaction to the documentary. Although Ginuwine didn’t opt to share his full opinion, many fans also noted that the look on his face described the level of disgust he felt after viewing the docuseries.

However, they aren’t the only ones who have responded to the docuseries. R. Kelly has also responded. The singer admitted that the allegations are disgusting but still maintains his innocence.