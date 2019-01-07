Regina King Dishes On ‘If Beale Street Could Talk,’ Explains Why Its Already One Of the Best Films Of 2019

Tonight at the Golden Globe Awards, Regina King won big, taking home the award for Best Supporting Actress for If Beale Street Could Talk. The famed actress received a round of applause for her moving acceptance speech, but before her big win tonight, she dished about the highly anticipated film that’s caught the attention of viewers everywhere.

Over the past couple of weeks, the film — now playing in select cities across the United States — has been widely discussed ahead of its upcoming release. Now, Regina King has revealed why it will likely be one of the best films of 2019. When the famed actress appeared at the 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala, she spoke with Hollywood Life about the film, revealing the significance of it and why it will likely be a great success.

When asked about her favorite part of the film, Regina King admitted she really couldn’t think of “one best part.”

“To narrow it down to one best part? I can’t. I guess just being in the film. To be a part of a film that is telling a story about America and systemic issues in America but also how love pushes people through.”

Regina King’s appearance at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala comes after her big win tonight at the Golden Globes. When the actress graced the stage, she won the hearts of fans with her acceptance speech. As expected, she graciously accepted the award and began her speech.

Initially, the music began playing to signal for Regina King to exit the stage, and she was obviously aware because she said, “Time’s up. Times two.”

“The reason why we do this is because we understand that our microphones are big and we are speaking for everyone,” she said. However, those working the control room opted to make an exception so she could finish her powerful speech. She made it clear any film she produces will involve “50 percent women,” according to Vox.

Regina King has vowed to promote gender equality in her films this year.

“I’m going to use my platform right now to say everything I produce is 50 percent women. And I just challenge anyone out there… anyone in a position of power, to do the same.”

If Beale Street Could Talk hit select theaters nationwide on December 25, 2018.