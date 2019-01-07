Joe Biden Is Expected To Come To A Decision Soon In Regards To 2020 White House Bid

Supporters of former Vice President Joe Biden are anxiously waiting for him to announce whether or not he will run for president in 2020.

Democrats around the nation are looking toward former Vice President Joe Biden, as he is expected to soon announce his decision regarding the 2020 White House bid. The 76-year-old former senator has given mixed messages about whether or not he will choose to run for president in the next major election. Although he has not yet officially announced his decision, he has previously stated he is leaning toward it, according to Bloomberg.

On Sunday, the New York Times reported that Biden is nearing his decision and should announce it in the next two weeks. As pressure upon him increases, he will be forced to make a decision by the end of January, at the latest. If he fails to do so, he will risk losing the attention to other potential candidates. A Des Moines Register poll recently showed that the former vice president is the most supported potential candidate for the 2020 election.

Although many Democrats are looking at him as their best hope, others worry that he is too old to consider such a position. Donald Trump currently serves as the oldest president to take office, elected at 70-years-old. If Biden were to run and win the election, he’d set the new record as the eldest person to take on the position.

According to the @nytimes, Joe Biden is expected to announce in the coming weeks whether he'll run for president in 2020. https://t.co/fMiQzSFb00 — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) January 6, 2019

According to Democratic supporters working closely with Barack Obama’s former vice president, Biden sees himself as the only person capable of fulfilling the role during the current stance of the nation.

“If you can persuade me there is somebody better who can win, I’m happy not to do it,” he said. “But I don’t see the candidate who can clearly do what has to be done to win.”

James Smith, the Democratic Party nominee for governor in South Carolina last year and a close friend of Biden’s has recently said that he views him as someone who almost certainly has the support to be successful in the 2020 election.

“In the circles that I move, I think there’s almost unanimity of support for him,” Smith said.

Perhaps one of Biden’s most qualifying attributes is that he would be a familiar face, something that many Democrats would like to see in office. In addition, he would be likely to gather the support of those who appreciated Obama’s center-left politics. Lou Frillman, who worked closely with Biden during the Obama campaign, believes he is well equipped to handle all the election would entail.

“The vice president has all the qualities necessary to win, and I think he has all the qualities the country is going to so desperately need to bring us back from the edge,” he said.