Chance The Rapper Faces Heightened Backlash After Condemning R Kelly

In the wake of Lifetime’s explosive docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, many celebrities have decided to share their opinions of the disgraced singer. However, one Chicago rapper is now facing backlash for his recent comment about the debacle. Like many other artists in the music industry, Chance the Rapper was initially honored to work with R. Kelly but now he’s singing a different tune. Chance now claims it was a “mistake” working with R. Kelly but that hasn’t stopped fans from scrutinizing him. What he said after discussing the collaboration has ruffled quite a few feathers on social media.

According to Vanity Fair, Chance the Rapper is at the center of heightened controversy following his confession about working with R. Kelly. The famed rapper admitted collaborating on a song with R. Kelly was a mistake but social media users now feel some type of way about his reason why.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Chance the Rapper revealed he didn’t value the victims’ claims because they were made by black women. The rapper said, “Making a song with R. Kelly was a mistake,” adding, “Maybe I didn’t care because I didn’t value the accusers’ stories because they were black women.”

According to Vanity Fair, Chance meant to focus on feeling “programmed to really be hypersensitive to black male oppression,” even as “black women are exponentially [a] higher oppressed and violated group of people just in comparison to the whole world.” However, social media users didn’t take the statement that way. Almost immediately after footage of the statement began circulating on social media, Chance the Rapper was met with opposition.

Check out the video of Chance the Rapper’s comments:

Now, Chance the Rapper has taken to social media with a response to the backlash. On Saturday, January 5, Chance took to Twitter with a response to the criticism. He insists his statements were taken out of context, but nevertheless, he released a statement of apology to those he offended and the alleged victims who have suffered at the hands of R. Kelly.