‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jack Finds Out A Dark Secret From His Past

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the beginning of the week reveal that there will be some big revelations and soul searching among those in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will begin to question her romance with Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). Ciara has been through so much in the last few years, and it seems that she may just need some time to step away from her life and examine her feelings and her recent choices.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, she’ll do just that. The character is set to leave Salem in the coming days, but Days of Our Lives fans shouldn’t fret. Ciara will return in February after leaving town to head to South Africa for a visit with her best friend, Theo Carver.

Meanwhile, as Ciara does some soul searching, her mother, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will put some pressure on Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) to turn his back on Ben.

As many fans know, Hope hates Ben, and can’t stand the fact that he and her daughter, Ciara, are dating. Ben is an admitted murderer, and has struggled with severe mental illness in the past, which is not something that Hope wants to subject her daughter to. Now she’s hoping that she can continue to drive a wedge between them by having Ben’s employer turn the tables on him.

In the latest #DAYS, Ciara and Ben go on their first date!https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/4vnSY9qCih — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) December 6, 2018

Elsewhere in Salem, newly returned Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) will learn something dark from his past. As many Days of Our Lives fans know, Jack was brought back from the dead with Dr. Rolf’s resurrection serum. Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) found him and brought him back to Salem. However, he doesn’t remember anything about his former life, or his wife, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) or kids Abigail (Kate Mansi) and JJ (Casey Moss).

When Jack runs into Dr. Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) he’ll soon learn about something horrible he did in his past. Fans already know that Jack is guilty of raping Kayla, which is something that she has come to terms with, and even forgiven him for. However, when Jack the amnesiac finds out about his former transgression, he’ll likely take it badly.

Meanwhile, Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) will try his best to win back the affection of his uncle Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) by giving him a valuable gift.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.