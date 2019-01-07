Dame Dash Admits R Kelly Was Partially The Cause Of Roc-A-Fella Record’s Demise

Lifetime’s docuseries about R. Kelly has led to a number of reports, but one of the biggest discussions in the rap world centers on Dame Dash’s confession about the demise of Roc-A-Fella Records. According to XXL magazine, Dame Dash has admitted that R. Kelly was partially the cause of Roc-A-Fella’s downfall.

After the premiere of Surviving R. Kelly, Dame Dash sat down for a 30-minute interview with Kenyatta Griggs of Hip Hop Motivation on Saturday, January 5. When asked about the documentary, Dame admitted he felt some kind of way. As previously reported on Inquisitr, Dame also admitted how Aaliyah really felt about R. Kelly. Then, he turned heads with details about the downfall of Roc-A-Fella Records.

Dame went on to admit that the beginning of the end of Roc-A-Fella Records was the result of a disagreement over Jay-Z’s Best of Both Worlds collaboration with R. Kelly. At the time, the album was a highly anticipated production but Dame claims he wanted no part in that business venture insisting “all money isn’t good money.” Dame also noted that his name is not associated with the album in any context.

In fact, Dame also claims that he told Jay-Z he wanted no profit from the collaboration. “To be honest, if you remember The Best of Both Worlds, you don’t see my name on that,” Dame confirmed. “I never wanted no parts of that.”

“The thing I didn’t understand is, I was like, I know I’m not fuckin’ with that. And because of the moral challenge and him choosing one way, I knew, morally, we weren’t the same,” Dash said. “So, to me, Roc-a-Fella was defunct. It was over. I couldn’t fuck with it. It was something that, to me—I don’t wanna say ‘unforgivable,’ but I couldn’t understand it.”

Almost immediately after the interview aired, it sparked heated discussions on social media. Many fans questioned Dame Dash’s claims about wanting nothing to do with R. Kelly citing the 2001 video for the singer’s hit single “Fiesta (Remix)” which features Jay-Z. In the first 15 seconds of the song, Dame Dash is seen popping bottles in the video and, to fans, he doesn’t appear to have a problem being there. While it’s important to note that the video was reportedly filmed months prior to Aaliyah’s death in 2001, fans still argue that he shouldn’t have even done the video knowing his soon-to-be wife had been abused by R. Kelly.

Dame Dash has yet to respond to the latest speculation.