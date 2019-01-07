Meghan Markle’s Beauty Secret Is Reportedly Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is secret key is the Duchess of Sussex's flawless skin.

Meghan Markle is arguably one of the most talked about women in the world right now, having been photographed thousands of times in the past year alone. Due to being constantly thrust in the public eye, the Duchess of Sussex is under immense pressure to always look her best. This applies to not only her royal wardrobe, but her makeup and skin as well. Somehow Markle manages to look put together and glamorous in every photograph, causing many fans to wonder how she does it. The Duchess is always seen out and about with radiant and glowing skin. Finally, her royal facialist, Nichola Joss, is spilling the beans about how Markle manages to keep her skin healthy and clear no matter what the occasion, according to News.com.au.

Joss has a long list of famous clients who she is tasked with helping maintain healthy, photo ready skin. Aside from Markle, she also works with Priyanka Chopra and Margot Robbie. According to Joss, the secret to the Duchess’ glowing skin is a simple product you likely already have at home, coconut oil. A little coconut oil goes a long way and can act as a great natural moisturizer. It can also be used as a key ingredient in at home face mask.

Coconut oil is well known not only as a hair vitality vitamin, but also as a useful massage oil moisturizes the skin. Coconut oil is widely used in the tropics because it is believed to protect the skin from the sun. But do you know there are many… pic.twitter.com/dhm1NzkftQ — Web Daily Health (@WebDailyHealth) January 7, 2019

For those wanting to try to get Markle’s radiant skin they need only to make a visit to their kitchen. Unlike many skin care products promoted by other well known celebrities, this is a cheap product that can be found in most any supermarket for less than $10. Although it works well on its own, it can also be mixed in with other ingredients such as honey, egg whites, oats and turmeric to create a paste. Joss swears by coconut oil saying it can be easily blended into the perfect mask that will soothe redness and inflammation. “It mixes well with other ingredients to create a soothing, paste-like consistency,” she says.

When it comes to skincare, Joss emphasized that simple is always best. You don’t have to break the bank to come up with a skin care routine that works for you. In place of expensive face masks with an assortment of harsh ingredients, she encourages making your own face mask at home. This way you know exactly what you’re putting on your skin. “At-home face masks are amazing and I fully endorse them,” she said. “They’re easy, free and you have full control of the ingredients you’re putting on your skin — which is why most of my clients love them.”