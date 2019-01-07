Donald Trump’s Aides Face Legal Jeopardy As Democrat-Controlled House Committee Turns Over Evidence To Mueller

The transcripts of interviews with Donald Trump Jr. and Roger Stone had been withheld so far by the Republicans.

With Democrats assuming the majority in the House, Donald Trump’s aides face more problems than they did ever before. Some of the most important Trump aides, including Donald Trump Jr. and longtime Republican lobbyist Roger Stone, now face a heightened chance of criminal indictments with Democrats making clear that they would turn over the transcripts of their testimonies to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, according to the Guardian.

Earlier, thanks to the committee being controlled by Republicans, none of the transcripts of their testimonies made their way to the Special Counsel’s office. But now with Democrats controlling the House and consequently the committee, it won’t be long before Mueller receives evidence of possible criminal conspiracy with Russia. It is possible Trump Jr. and Stone may be charged with perjury.

California Democrat Adam Schiff, who now chairs the committee, clarified that Democrats are going to assist Mueller in every way they can. The committee conducted extensive interviews with dozens of witnesses, including Jared Kushner, Trump Jr., and Stone. Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, has already pleaded guilty to lying to Congress, and Schiff contends that there may be more perjury charges that could be filed against Trump associates in the near future.

Schiff said that under the leadership of Republican leaders, the House panel had abdicated its duty to assist Mueller and had instead tried to subvert it. Under his leadership, the committee will try and aid the Robert Mueller investigation by “trying to deconflict” first and foremost.

“[Schiff said he plans] as one of our first acts to make the transcripts of our witnesses fully available to special counsel for any purpose, including the bringing of perjury charges”.

Schiff went on to say that under the Republican leadership, Trump’s aides enjoyed a kind of immunity they will no longer be afforded.

“I think people felt that they had some kind of immunity when the GOP majority at the time because they would often intervene and tell witnesses, ‘You don’t have to answer that question,'” he said.

Donald Trump Jr. could find himself in trouble for having orchestrated the Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer promising “dirt” on Hillary Clinton. Trump Jr. had earlier testified that his father didn’t know about the meeting, but it is believed that Mueller has already obtained evidence which contradicts that viewpoint. Jared Kushner, with his long list of overtures to foreign governments, as well as Stone, who is under investigation for possibly coordinating the release of hacked DNC emails with WikiLeaks, could also face criminal indictments this year.