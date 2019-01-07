Kendall Jenner Under Fire After What Was Touted As ‘Big Announcement’ Turned Out To Be An Ad For Acne Cream

Fans are upset that the advertisement was pitched as a raw and emotional announcement from the reality star turned model.

Kendall Jenner teased that she had a big announcement for fans, which was sold as a “raw story” about some very personal struggles she has faced.

But now the reality television star turned model is under fire after the story turned out to be about her battle with acne and the announcement was really an advertisement for acne cream. As the Daily Mail reported, “momager” Kris Jenner had promoted Kendall’s story on her Twitter page, saying the announcement would help Kendall’s young followers. When that really turned out to be a ploy to sell acne medication and an announcement that she was a spokesperson for ProActiv, fans turned on Kendall.

As the Daily Mail noted, social media filled with anger toward Kendall and the entire Jenner-Kardashian clan, with many calling it a cheap cry for attention. Others said that the way it was presented, as a raw and emotional story, was particularly deceptive.

“Women are coming forward every day about being victims to rape, sexual assault, abuse etc and Kendall Jenner is gonna hype up and announce her problem with acne,” one person wrote.

This is not the first time that Kendall Jenner has been slammed for her appearance in a controversial advertisement. In 2017, she appeared in an ad for Pepsi that critics accused of appropriating the Black Lives Matter movement in order to sell soda. In the commercial, Kendall left a photo shoot to join a group of seemingly happy protesters, and it ends with her handing a can of Pepsi to a police officer and protesters and police joining together to celebrate.

With very contentious protests taking place at the time — including many protesting police brutality against minorities — the ad was slammed as tone deaf. Others noted that the ad appeared to take direct images from Black Lives Matter protests.

I'm boycotting all @Pepsi products until they apologize for this blasphemy. Here's a list of their brands: https://t.co/9Rf91nLVyX pic.twitter.com/HsvUvj27Bl — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) April 5, 2017

Pepsi eventually pulled the ad.

“Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize,” Pepsi said in a statement (via NBC News). “We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are removing the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position.”

While Kendall Jenner may have gotten backlash from her important announcement that turned out to be a pitch for acne cream, it may not affect the reality star turned model too much. The Daily Mail report noted that she took in an estimated $30 million last year, putting her among the top-paid models in the world.