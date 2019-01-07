Timbaland Confession Video About Aaliyah Resurfaces Amid Controversy Surrounding ‘Surviving R Kelly’ Series

Surviving R. Kelly has led to the resurfacing of reports about the singer’s rumored relationship with late R&B singer Aaliyah. It’s no secret there have been tons of questionable occurrences throughout R Kelly’s career but apparently, he’s not the only one facing backlash when it comes to those past situations. According to Madame Noire, a rare video of hit producer Timbaland has also resurfaced. In the video, Timbaland has turned heads because he’s admitted R. Kelly wasn’t the only one in love with Aaliyah. He was too.

Back in 2011, Timbaland sat down for an interview with E! True Hollywood Story. During the interview, Timbaland opted to share “his secret” with the world. The famed producer recalled the first time he met Aaliyah in person. The two were preparing for her second album but there was reportedly more on Timbaland’s mind than music.

He admitted it was love at first sight but quickly realized the problem with his attraction: their age. Timbaland referred to Aaliyah as “a baby” admitting to himself that he was too old to pursue her romantically. So, he settled for being her big brother. “When I first met Aaliyah—it time for the world to hear this, I’m gonna give a little secret—I was in love with her. I said, But I’m not…She just a baby, I’m old.”

“I said to myself, ‘I’m just gonna be her brother.’ Oh man, I was fightin’, I was fightin’ a lot—a big war. But I loved Aaliyah.”

Check out the video of Timbaland’s interview:

The latest news comes years after Timbaland’s first marriage to his ex-wife, Monique Mosley. During the discussion about Aaliyah, Timbaland actually admitted when he met Monique, he was physically attracted to her because she reminded him of Aaliyah. The two went on to have two children together before Timbaland’s downward spiral as a result of substance abuse.

Needless to say, the video has sparked controversy on social media with many fans criticizing Timbaland. However, others noted that the distinct difference between Timbaland’s interactions with Aaliyah centers on the fact that Timbaland never acted on his desires. R Kelly, on the other hand, did. In fact, during Surviving R. Kelly, the singer’s former assistant revealed he actually helped to forge documents with Aaliyah’s age so the underage teen could marry R. Kelly; an action he now regrets. The last two episodes of the six-hour docuseries Surviving R. Kelly aired on Saturday, January 5.