CNN’s Jake Tapper Couldn’t Contain His Laughter When Donald Trump’s Chief Of Staff Made This Comment

Tapper and Mick Mulvaney were speaking in regard to House representative Rashida Tlaib's comment.

CNN host Jake Tapper ended up laughing in Mick Mulvaney's face when Donald Trump's acting chief of staff suggested that "nobody blames the president" for debasing politics.

Mulvaney was speaking during an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union, where he and Tapper were discussing the fallout from Rashida Tlaib’s profanity-laced comment in which she called for the impeachment of Donald Trump. While Republicans have blamed the freshman Democrat for using crass language, several well-known Democrats have hit back at Trump citing his own lack of class when speaking about others. It led Tapper to ask Mulvaney if Trump believed that he was responsible for the coarsening of the language employed in political discourse these days.

“President Trump obviously is not exactly known as a delicate flower when it comes to the language. He’s sworn publicly quite a bit,” Tapper said, before asking Mulvaney the following question. “Does President Trump think that he’s played any role in the coarsening of our national discourse?”

“I think people can be coarse as clearly this member of Congress is,” Mulvaney responded. “I don’t think anybody blames the president for the coarsening of the language.”

At this point, a disbelieving Tapper could not contain his laughter. He continued to press Mulvaney on whether he thought the president was responsible for debasing politics. Trump’s acting chief of staff continued to defend him, although by now it was quite evident that Tapper couldn’t believe what he was hearing.

“You don’t think anybody in the country blames the president?” he asked again.

“Well, you probably do,” Mulvaney finally said. “But I think there are more important things.”

Earlier this week, House representative Rashida Tlaib, who is the first Palestinian-American woman to be elected into Congress, irked Republicans when she called to “impeach the motherf***er” at a private event. While her profane language caused a lot of consternation among GOP members who blamed the young Democrat from debasing the language employed in national discourse, many argued that Tlaib’s comment was not any worse than what Donald Trump himself uses on almost a regular basis.

Trump once admitted that he would “grab women by their p***y” while also using profane remarks to insult his opponents. House Representative Adam Schiff said that Trump cannot take the moral high ground when in fact he has converted his name to a profanity.

“I’m in a unique position to say this,” Schiff said, according to the Hill, “considering the president turned my name into a profanity.”