Nicki Minaj Dishes About Wild Sex Life With New Boyfriend Kenneth Petty

Last month, Nicki Minaj turned heads when she confirmed her relationship with her new man, Kenneth Petty. In most cases, Nicki typically keeps her personal life away from the public eye, but she recently opted to share interesting details about her private life with Kenneth. In fact, the famed “YMCMB” rapper has probably shared more details than fans were ready for.

According to Hollywood Life, Nicki Minaj recently shocked fans when she responded to a fan’s tweet with a brutally honest answer to their question. When Nicki was asked about her sex life, she had no reservations about telling the truth. It all started when a fan quipped about Nicki Minaj’s sex life, but probably didn’t expect for the “Pink Friday” rapper to respond. Surprisingly, she did. Nicki Minaj reportedly admitted she and Kenneth are quite active on a regular basis. Nicki tweeted, “3 – 4 on average. 6 is a bit much sis.”

The “Chun Li” rapper went on to reveal more about her budding romance with Kenneth. Nicki even confirmed that Kenneth was actually an acquaintance prior to the rise of her career. However, she insisted that “timing is everything.”

“[W]e were like this about each other since we were very young kids in the hood,” Nicki added. “He was on my body b4 the big ol’ ghetto booty. B4 the fame & fortune,” adding, “But anyway, timing is everything.”

That’s exactly how I be too ???????????????????? I rlly just screamed. why r y’all like this? ???? The talk game rlly do take u to another place tho. After u nut u be like yo babe wtf was we just talkin bout? ???? https://t.co/9a4Lzg3zaA — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) January 5, 2019

Nicki Minaj has even dished about Kenneth’s personality, revealing what she loves about him.

“He’s like the male version of my bff TT,” Nicki went on to tweet. “They both can make me calm with one look, hug, word. I tell them both all the time. My peace. Cuz they knew me since I was a kid so they understand me in a diff way I guess. Him & TT used to hate each other when we was younger tho lol.”

The latest news follows a string of reports about Nicki Minaj’s highly publicized relationship with Meek Mill and her rumored romance with Nas. When Nicki Minaj stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she was asked about the relationship with Nas and although she confirmed they did have “sleepovers,” she adamantly insisted they were just friends. However, tons of fans begged to differ due to the seemingly questionable photo Nas shared on social media.

In a matter of months, the rumors about Nicki and Nas dwindled and the rapper emerged with her new beau in December. Now, she’s made it clear that she and Kenneth are, indeed, in a relationship.