Sara Sampaio Pours Water On Herself While Wearing A Bikini In The Ocean In Slo-Mo Video

Model Sara Sampaio is clearly enjoying her trip to the Maldives, as she shared a slo-mo video of herself pouring water on herself in the ocean. She wore a bright blue bikini, as she closed her eyes and let the water fall on her face as she stood in the shallow waters. She wore her hair to the side, and kept things simple with no jewelry. The model was using a Corona bottle to pour the water on herself, but reassured fans in the Instagram captions that “No corona was wasted while doing this video!” Fans commented, “Lol,” “Beautiful… love the shot, Beautiful,” and “Wow.”

Sampaio also revealed in her Stories that she went wakebaording for the first time. The video showed her doing quite a good job for her first run, however, she took a dive the second time she tried. In those shots, you could see a large cruise ship in the backdrop. Whatever the case, it looks like it’s beautiful weather over there, with plenty of sunshine to enjoy. The model’s been sharing bikini snaps for a while now, as she appears to have been in the area since the New Year celebrations. Sampaio’s shared photos of herself wearing white, orange, and blue bikinis, as she’s posed in the water, by trees, and on hammocks.

Previously, she spoke with Portuguese Shoes, revealing what her early years in the modeling industry were like.

“When I was sixteen, I won a competition (Pantene Hair) and a contract with Central Models, one of the most important Portuguese agencies. Since I was still studying, I only did some part-time work. When I got into University, I moved to Lisbon and began working more regularly. That is when the opportunity to go to London appeared, and I soon joined Models 1. Then there was Paris, where I stayed for nine months, and, finally, New York. I have been constantly on the move, ‘from one place to another.'”

Since then, she’s become known for her work with Victoria’s Secret, which she cited as one of her most defining work.

“There are several that are special to me. Perhaps having been given the opportunity to work for Victoria´s Secret, for Calzedonia, having participated in the Blumarine campaign… One of the jobs I loved doing was in Hawaii, for Italian Elle.”

In addition to Victoria’s Secret, Sara was recently featured on the cover of Issue, along with two others for Paper Magazine. That’s not to mention modeling in the latest Versace show, or being on the cover of Vogue India for their 11th Anniversary Special edition.