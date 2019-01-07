Priyanka Chopra Shares Selfie In Nude Corset Bra On Instagram

Priyanka Chopra shared a selfie today captioned, “Coming at you 2019.” She wore a nude corset bra, as she wore her hair down in large curls. Chopra also wore pink lipstick and mascara, as fans responded positively with comments like, “Gorgeous,” “Motivating all of us,” and “So pretty.” This was her first selfie on her Instagram feed in a week, with her last one being shot while she was out skiing. She wore a floral jacket with matching pants for the occasion and pushed her sunglasses up so fans could see her face.

Other than that, Priyanka has been sharing tons of cute couple photos with her new husband Nick Jonas. This includes a shot of them kissing while attending what looks like a sporting event, plus a photo of the two messing around with each other during the ski trip. In one photo from December 29, Nick looked like he was trying to lick Chopra, as she laughed with her eyes closed. She wore a cute white beanie with two large pom poms on top, as she also sported a white, puffy jacket and a gold watch. Nick, on the other hand, wore a simple green trucker’s hat and a navy blue jacket.

Last month, Priyanka opened up to Vogue about her and Nick’s flirtations that eventually led to the proposal, and later, of course, the epic wedding. And as far as the future goes, the publication guessed that the two will be having kids, since Chopra once said, “My ultimate dream is to have kids. As many as I can.” Plus, Nick revealed what the proposal was like.

“I got down on one knee, again, and I said: Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me? No joke—she took about 45 seconds. Forty-five seconds of silence…. I’m going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections.”

Obviously, it’s true that Priyanka was speechless, because the two have become one of the biggest fan favorite couples next to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry this past year. Their wedding was also spectacular, with her incredible 75-foot long veil and three-day long festivities that led even Chopra to admit, “People will need vacations after this wedding.”

For now, fans can look forward to everything the newlyweds have in store for 2019. Plus, Priyanka’s 34.3 million followers can continue to enjoy glimpses of her life, which include not just Nick but also his brother, Joe Jonas from time to time.