‘Love Island’ Star Laura Anderson Sizzles In Leopard Print Bikini

Reality dating show star Laura Anderson recently sent her social media followers into a frenzy with a smoking hot snap of herself in a two-piece leopard print swimsuit during her recent holiday.

Known for her run on the 2018 season of Love Island, Anderson took a much-needed beachfront holiday recently to La Mer, Dubai. Not long after arriving, Anderson posted a short clip video to her Instagram account that featured her doing a little shimmy in a sexy two-piece swimsuit.

The unique bikini swimwear featured a traditional high-cut leopard bikini bottom and paired it with a nearly nude colored top with a super low neckline. While the outfit did provide coverage for intimate areas, the plunging neckline showed off generous amounts of cleavage.

Her choice in pose in combination with the leopard bottoms showcased her beach ready body, flat tummy, and lean sun kissed legs.

“Whoever says jet lag isn’t a thing shouldn’t be allowed to travel or sleep” She penned in the caption of the video clip.

In just 12 hours since it was published, her followers showered the video with more than 25,000 likes and a little less than 300 comments.

“Wow you look sensational Laura Anderson you look absolutely amazing you have a great body on you,” one of her 1.5 million Instagram followers penned in the comment section.

Her steamy vacation shimmy clip comes shortly after her split from Love Island contestant Max Morley who appeared on the British dating reality show back in its first season. The couple had only been together a little more than three months before they called it quits because Anderson had driving suspicions that Max was not a very faithful partner.

The Daily Star reports that a source close to the couple told them that it “wasn’t the right time for Laura and Max.” So, the Love Island duo made the decision to end things rather than drag it out.

Apparently, the two had yet to make their relationship public official and weren’t yet labeled as boyfriend and girlfriend. However, they were expected to remain exclusive to one another.

How old is Laura Anderson, why did she split from Max Morely and when was she on Love Island?… https://t.co/IDUKADxQbv #LoveIsland — TheloveIslander (@TheLoveIslander) December 30, 2018

The Daily Star‘s source reports that “Laura doesn’t believe Max was trustworthy and has been told he was disloyal during their time together so has made the decision to block him on Instagram in order to move on.”

Love life for the TV personality hasn’t gotten much better since her break-up with Max. Anderson followed up with a series of unsuccessful relationships with various members of the Love Island cast including Paul Knops, Jack Fowler, and Wes Nelson.

It appears as if Laura isn’t ready to jump back into the dating world as she has reportedly made it her 2019 New Year’s resolution to take a step back and stay single.