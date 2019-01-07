Kaley Cuoco Says They Might Reboot ‘Big Bang Theory’ In A Year

Kaley Cuoco is not happy about leaving The Big Bang Theory behind her. The actress has been playing the role of Penny on the series for over a decade, and now that the last season of the series is currently airing, she’s feeling the weight of leaving her beloved job behind her.

According to a January 6 report by Entertainment Tonight, Kaley Cuoco hit the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards and opened up about her sadness about leaving the show behind her.

“I don’t wanna leave. Everyone’s saying the same thing. It’s so sweet… 12 years….I don’t wanna leave, I don’t wanna leave. I said it. I don’t wanna leave,” Cuoco stated while sporting a gorgeous navy blue and white strapless gown with a side slit.

However, Kaley also pointed out that Big Bang won’t die, and will “live on for a long time” due to “reruns.” In addition, when asked if the show may ever get a reboot, the actress didn’t deny that the idea was an interesting one.

“Everyone’s doing rebooting. We might as well do it in, like, a year. I’m fine with that!” Kaley joked as she pondered the idea about reprising her role as Penny in another year.

“It’s gonna be tough, it’s gonna be a lot of emotions and I love our crew. I just love the people that we’re with every day so, you know, all good things come to an end. Everyone is still madly in love with each other. We’re all OK with the choice. We’ve just grown up together, so it’s our adult decision,” she added of her feelings on the show ending.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kaley Cuoco recently fought back against online comments asking if he was wearing baggy clothing in order to hide a baby bump.

In a recent photo, Kaley is seen leaning over to give her husband, Karl Cook, a kiss as her dress flows forward, sparking pregnancy rumors. Cuoco was so annoyed by fans asking her if she was pregnant that she decided to speak out.

“I’m so sorry I bent over in a way to where my dress billowed in the wind and made you think this. Question. Would you walk up to me and ask this straight to my face?” Cuoco stated in a post shared to her Instagram story.

Fans can see Kaley Cuoco and the rest of the Big Bang Theory cast as they finish out the series in new weekly episodes on CBS.