Dakota Fanning Rocks All-Black Jumpsuit During Casual Weekend Outing

Dakota Fanning was spotted enjoying a casual Saturday afternoon getting a caffeine fix while rocking an all-black one-piece jumpsuit.

The 24-year-old actress seemed to be enjoying a casual afternoon, leaving home in a unique, all-black zip-up front collared jumpsuit. The one-piece outfit featured wide cuffs at the ankles. Fanning paired the outfit with a simple pair of all-white sneakers, tousled high ponytail, and metal rimmed amber colored sunglasses. The actress carried her belongings in a clear plastic handbag and appeared to be taking to the streets without makeup, showing off her natural, pale complexion.

In photos obtained and published by the Daily Mail, Dakota looked to be enjoying some relaxing downtime while sipping on some coffee and carrying on a casual conversation on the phone.

The petite blonde actress recently rang in the new year with her 20-year-old sister, Elle Fanning, who has had a successful acting career of her own.

In a snapshot posted to Elle’s Instagram on New Year’s Eve, the pair took a humorous snapshot together in a well-lit hallway. Side-by-side and arms around each other in elegant evening wear, Dakota chugged down a glass of bubbly while little sis struck a funky pose and displayed a hang 10 hand sign.

The caption that accompanied the picture read, “2019 here we comeeeeeeeee.”

Dakota is entering 2019 after having a wildly busy and successful 2018. The actress starred in two feature length films, including an independent film, Please Stand By, and one of last year’s big summer blockbusters, Ocean’s 8. Fanning starred in the female star led film alongside Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett.

Fanning also did some television work in 2018, starring as Sara Howard in The Alienist, a series on TNT that was recently picked up for Season 2.

While it has not been released yet, the young actress also was cast in a Quentin Tarantino movie that filmed last summer. Cast as a character named Squeaky Fromme in the upcoming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Fanning’s character was a member of the Manson family that did not take part in the murder of Sharon Tate in 1969.

Fans can see Dakota in her first Tarantino film when it releases to theaters in July, 2019. Other cast members for the film include Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.

Fanning was just 5-years-old when she started doing work in commercials. One of her earliest known pieces of work is her role in I Am Sam from 2005.