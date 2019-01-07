Derick Dillard Confuses Fans On Posts About His Kids, Choice Of Words Stirs Up More Controversy

Derick Dillard talks about training and cursing which led to controversy.

Derick Dillard is in trouble again. All it takes is a post or two about his family and the comments start flying. He has once again stirred up some controversy on a couple of his posts that he shared on social media. They were both about his kids in which people were not happy with his use of words.

The recent one was an Instagram photo of his younger son Samuel. The little guy is seen looking adorable in blue jeans, a white sweater, boots, and an oversized orange cap that he is wearing sideways. Samuel looks like he is being a little helper as he is trying to clean the kitchen floor with a mop. He looks happy enough, but it’s what his daddy said that caused a ruckus.

Dillard wrote, “He’s a good little helper 🙂 training him young lol ;).”

The word “training” is what had a few people taking to the comment section to blast the former Counting On star. One person reprimanded him saying that training is for dogs, not people. Others thought the word training was not appropriate when it comes to children. Duggar fans quickly came to his aid to explain that training actually means teaching and that it’s not a bad thing at all.

Just a few days before this Instagram post, Derick Dillard quoted a Bible verse on Twitter. He most likely meant this to be a joke, but people slammed him thinking that he was calling his own kids cursed.

“‘Whoever blesses his neighbor with a loud voice, rising early in the morning, will be counted as cursing.’ (Proverbs 27:14) Does this apply to the tiny people living in one’s house?”

Many people didn’t think it was funny at all. They called the Duggar son-in-law out for saying that his sons are a curse. Of course, that is really not what he meant at all, but the comments were harsh. One person told him that he should be grateful that his kids wake him up early in the morning because some couples are dealing with infertility and he should appreciate what he has.

One thing everyone can agree on is that the two Dillard kids are pretty darn cute. Jill Duggar does quite a bit of posting plenty of photos on her Instagram, even more than her husband does. It looks like Derick has been on a break from law school for the holidays and spending more time with his family. He will most likely be heading back to classes this week.