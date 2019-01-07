NFL Playoffs 2019: Divisional Round Games Set – Dates And TV Schedule For Round Two

Round two of the 2019 NFL playoffs are locked in place, and four more games are on tap next weekend.

The Wild Card Round of the 2019 NFL playoffs is now over, and it was quite an intriguing weekend with four great games. It was also quite the strange first round as three of the four home teams ended up losing for what should be considered upsets, but hard to say that this year. Now, the Divisional Round games are set and in place for next weekend which means you need all the times and TV schedule to not miss a thing.

AFC

In the first game of Wild Card weekend, the Indianapolis Colts went into Houston to face the Texans, and some thought it would be a one-sided game. That ended up being exactly what it was, but it was one-sided in a way that not a lot of people saw coming.

When the day was said and done, Andrew Luck and the Colts defeated the Texans 21-7 to advance to the second round.

The early game on Sunday saw the Los Angeles Chargers, whose record was better than their seed, go into Baltimore and shut the Ravens down. Lamar Jackson started very slow, but he almost led an amazing comeback, but the Ravens came up just short 23-17.

After those two games, the AFC side of the Divisional Round was set:

Indianapolis Colts @ Kansas City Chiefs: Saturday, January 12, 2019 – 4:35 p.m. ET on NBC

Los Angeles Chargers @ New England Patriots: Sunday, January 13, 2019 – 1:05 p.m. ET on CBS

NFC

On Saturday of the 2019 Wild Card Round, the Seattle Seahawks went into Dallas and almost found a way to make the homes teams 0-for-4. If not for an injury to kicker Sebastian Janikowski, the end result of this game may have ended up very different.

After winning 24-22, the Cowboys were kind of expecting a rematch with the New Orleans Saints in the Divisional Round, but it didn’t end up that way.

On Sunday evening, the final game of the opening weekend saw the Philadelphia Eagles go out onto Soldier Field and defeat the Chicago Bears 16-15. It’s kind of hard not to say it, but here comes Nick Foles yet again.

Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Rams: Saturday, January 12, 2019 – 8:15 p.m. ET on FOX

Philadelphia Eagles @ New Orleans Saints: Sunday, January 13, 2019 – 4:40 p.m. ET on FOX

There is very little doubt that the 2019 NFL playoffs were going to be exciting, but no-one may have been able to know they’d be this unpredictable. Wild Card weekend is over and it is time for the remaining eight teams to prepare for the Divisional Round. Having the full TV schedule will allow fans to watch all the action next weekend and take in every single amazing second.

Once next weekend is over, there will be only four teams remaining in the race for Super Bowl LIII.